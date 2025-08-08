Dharmasthala mass burial case takes a twist as SIT changes its strategy I Ground Report

Thursday (August 7), which was supposed to be a key day in the sensational Dharmasthala mass burial case in Karnataka, turned into a day of confusion and unexpected twists after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case decided to delay the digging of the 13th point near the Netravati river.

The SIT, which had suddenly postponed digging at the 13th location, which had attracted intense public and media attention, gave no official explanation for its decision. However, several key developments suggest that the investigation has now entered a new phase, and that the SIT may be considering supplementing its probe with scientific evidence rather than relying solely on the informant’s claims to get to the bottom of the case. Also read: Dharmasthala case: SIT urges Karnataka govt for technological help The main informant, a former sanitation worker at the Dharmasthala temple, has claimed that between 1999 and 2014, he was forced into burying hundreds of bodies, mostly of women and minors who bore signs of sexual assault and murder, at various spots in the temple town. Sources say that security has been tightened around Point 13, and further digging will be done only in controlled conditions, possibly away from public eyes. Change in SIT strategy? A series of dramatic events that unfolded on Thursday are said to have changed the course of the SIT probe. The informant, who had earlier confessed to burying hundreds of bodies, is now said to have given more information on the burials. SIT officers reportedly interrogated more than 10 individuals, including both suspects and complainants, at the Belthangady Police Station for several hours on Thursday. Insiders say these developments have forced the SIT to change its strategy. The team now seems to be shifting its focus from blindly trusting the informant to gathering scientific and forensic evidence. Also read: Dharmasthala case: Another skeleton found; what next? SIT may rope in forensic, scientific officers Although the excavation at Site 13 was deferred to Friday (August 8), sources say it is uncertain when it will actually take place. “After the lengthy questioning session on Thursday, it became clear that this case may not be about just one hidden grave site. The SIT is now rethinking its entire approach,” said a senior police source. SIT chief DGP Pronab Mohanty is reportedly working to bring in forensic experts and scientific officers to aid the investigation, marking a major shift in method. The team is no longer relying solely on witness statements but is aiming to build a case based on technical and verifiable evidence, sources said. SIT to use GPR at Site 13 On the other hand, it is said that at the 13th site, digging more than 15 feet deep may be needed. This is because the place is near the Nethravathi river. It is said that after the bodies were buried, a dam was built over the river, and silt from the river was placed over the banks, thus raising the height of the place.

Fewer devotees were seen at the bathing ghat of Nethravati river on Thursday

Ramesh Poojary (name changed), a local shop owner, told The Federal that it may take an entire day just to dig the site. He says the remains might be buried too deep. “I am 70 years old now. Even 40 years ago, this place was already raised in height,” he said.