Dharmasthala mass burial case takes a twist as SIT changes its strategy I Ground Report
With security up at Point 13, further digging will be done only in controlled conditions, possibly away from public eyes
Thursday (August 7), which was supposed to be a key day in the sensational Dharmasthala mass burial case in Karnataka, turned into a day of confusion and unexpected twists after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case decided to delay the digging of the 13th point near the Netravati river.
The SIT, which had suddenly postponed digging at the 13th location, which had attracted intense public and media attention, gave no official explanation for its decision.
However, several key developments suggest that the investigation has now entered a new phase, and that the SIT may be considering supplementing its probe with scientific evidence rather than relying solely on the informant’s claims to get to the bottom of the case.
The main informant, a former sanitation worker at the Dharmasthala temple, has claimed that between 1999 and 2014, he was forced into burying hundreds of bodies, mostly of women and minors who bore signs of sexual assault and murder, at various spots in the temple town.
Sources say that security has been tightened around Point 13, and further digging will be done only in controlled conditions, possibly away from public eyes.
Change in SIT strategy?
A series of dramatic events that unfolded on Thursday are said to have changed the course of the SIT probe.
The informant, who had earlier confessed to burying hundreds of bodies, is now said to have given more information on the burials. SIT officers reportedly interrogated more than 10 individuals, including both suspects and complainants, at the Belthangady Police Station for several hours on Thursday.
Insiders say these developments have forced the SIT to change its strategy. The team now seems to be shifting its focus from blindly trusting the informant to gathering scientific and forensic evidence.
SIT may rope in forensic, scientific officers
Although the excavation at Site 13 was deferred to Friday (August 8), sources say it is uncertain when it will actually take place.
“After the lengthy questioning session on Thursday, it became clear that this case may not be about just one hidden grave site. The SIT is now rethinking its entire approach,” said a senior police source.
SIT chief DGP Pronab Mohanty is reportedly working to bring in forensic experts and scientific officers to aid the investigation, marking a major shift in method. The team is no longer relying solely on witness statements but is aiming to build a case based on technical and verifiable evidence, sources said.
SIT to use GPR at Site 13
On the other hand, it is said that at the 13th site, digging more than 15 feet deep may be needed. This is because the place is near the Nethravathi river. It is said that after the bodies were buried, a dam was built over the river, and silt from the river was placed over the banks, thus raising the height of the place.
Ramesh Poojary (name changed), a local shop owner, told The Federal that it may take an entire day just to dig the site. He says the remains might be buried too deep. “I am 70 years old now. Even 40 years ago, this place was already raised in height,” he said.
The SIT is also set to deploy ground penetrating radar (GPR), a technique used by archaeologists, to dig beyond 10 metres and deeper, at Point 13, to detect any underground remains without excavation. The complainant’s lawyer has been strongly advocating for the same.
Local media reports say the technology may also help investigating officers sweep a larger area faster. Reports said the SIT has already approached private vendors in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kerala for the deployment of the GPRs.
Doubts raised on informant’s claim
With the informant having offered to reveal more locations in addition to the ones he mentioned earlier, a reliable source told The Federal that the SIT may investigate four more burial spots in the next two days. This would raise the total number of spots to 17. It is, however, uncertain when the excavations will happen at these sites.
Meanwhile, many locals have questioned the claim of the informant, while some demand that he should be kept in police custody.
A man named Shyamasundar filed a complaint at the Belthangady Police Station alleging that the accusations made by Bheema had no basis. He said the informant, instead of being with his lawyer,s should be in police custody. On Thursday, Bheema had come accompanied by his lawyers to the Dharmasthala Police Station at around 1.30 pm and was seen with the SIT officers.
Others opine that the SIT and the informant are being targeted as part of a conspiracy by certain influential people who want to investigate. “People are interfering from all sides; some are trying to stop the truth from coming out, some misusing it for their own gain,” a school teacher in the area told The Federal.
‘We are afraid to speak,’ say locals
While the SIT carries out behind-the-scenes operations, residents around Point 13 say they are battling fear, confusion, and a sense of helplessness.
Kappannna, a resident of Kanyadi, said, “Digging this spot may take two to three days because of the huge mud deposits. But honestly, we don’t even know what’s going on anymore.”
Ranganna Gowda (name changed) ,who used to sell towels near the river, said the area always had a fearful history. “After a murder in 1976, girls were afraid to even go to school. It was unsafe. Even now, people are scared to talk about it. I don’t want my name to be public. My house is very close,” he told this reporter.
Yusuf, a local from Ujire, sarcastically dismissed the whole probe. “All these bones they’re finding may just belong to wild animals – foxes, jackals, wild pigs. This is just the government wasting money and digging mud.”
But not everyone is dismissive. A local shopkeeper said, “People are in a strange position. We can’t speak the truth. We can’t accuse anyone. We don’t know whom to trust. Some say the SIT is under pressure. Others say powerful people are involved. We’re just caught in between.”
SIT stays mum on probe
With the SIT having released no official statement and amid widespread speculations on the case, curiosity among the public has led to many crowding the area near Site 13. The site has been sealed off with tents and plastic covers and is under the strict watch of police personnel.
So far, human bones have been confirmed at two locations. Separate Unnatural Death Report cases have been filed at the Dharmasthala Police Station, and the SIT continues to lead the investigation.
But many are now asking: is the truth being dug out—or buried deeper under pressure, fear, and confusion?