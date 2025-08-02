Dharmasthala case : ‘Govts, police, parties complicit in cover-up’ | Advocate Balan interview

Skeletal remains unearthed from the sixth burial site in Dharmasthala have reignited disturbing questions about decades of alleged disappearances, sexual assaults, and systemic silence in Karnataka’s religious town. In this hard-hitting interview, human rights advocate S Balan speaks to The Federal's Shweta Tripathi about the legal significance of the SIT probe, whistleblower revelations, and why successive governments, police, and mainstream parties may be complicit in covering up what he calls “India’s worst serial killings post-Independence”.

What is the legal significance of the skeletal remains recovered from the sixth site, and how can they be linked to the whistleblower’s allegations?

You're calling it a mass burial — I'm calling it a mass rape, mass murder, and serial killing. These bodies weren’t just buried; they were mutilated. Now that skeletal remains have been recovered, their forensic analysis is key. Just by examining the pelvis, experts can determine gender. But supporters of the establishment have already claimed — without any forensic evidence — that these are male skeletons. That's irresponsible.

The whistleblower, now accused under Section 211 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, may later become a witness or even an approver. His statement under Section 183 (BNSS) is a confessional one, recorded after an FIR was filed on July 4. His confession has already led to multiple recoveries. He claims to have buried bodies with another deceased worker who served as a scavenger. He must now be interrogated on how he came into possession of the bodies, whether they were male or female, what condition they were in, and crucially - who handed the bodies to him.

These questions open up the entire crime network. Was the person handing over the body the rapist? The killer? An accomplice? How were the bodies transported? There are clear leads, and a serious investigation can establish the entire chain.

How confident are you in the SIT's capabilities to investigate this, especially given the complex forensic challenges?

The skeletal remains will undergo DNA profiling, and relatives of missing girls can be matched for confirmation. We're talking about over 110 bodies as per the whistleblower’s claims, but so far, only 13–14 have been recovered. The SIT is using radar tech for further digging. Unlike religious burials that go 8–10 feet deep, these criminal burials may be shallow — only 3–4 feet — which means many remains might have been washed away or scattered due to erosion.

The SIT is led by three experienced IPS officers with integrity. If allowed to work without interference, they will crack this.

Given past cases like the Vedavalli and Sowjanya murders, how can this investigation be protected from powerful interference?

When lawmakers, lawkeepers, and lawbreakers collude, what hope is left? Take Vedavalli’s case — she was promoted as principal after winning a court case, and within three months, she was burned alive. Or the 1983 Lalitha case, where her father’s refusal to withdraw from panchayat elections led to her abduction and death.

Sowjanya’s case is particularly chilling. She was mistakenly targeted because she resembled another Brahmin girl whose father refused to sell land. Her body was found mutilated and tied with rocks and ropes. The accused, Santosh Rao, was mentally ill and physically unfit for intercourse. Yet, he was made the scapegoat.

The police tampered with evidence, showed fake underwear to the victim’s mother, and harassed witnesses. The CBI's own special prosecutor was threatened. And now, courts are issuing John Doe (Ashok Kumar) gag orders - meant for intellectual property cases - to silence activists, media, and YouTubers.

You mentioned 261 gag orders and over 360 missing persons. Why have more families not come forward?

Most victims appear to be young Brahmin girls — aged 15 to 20. In a caste-stratified society, this pattern is not coincidental. These crimes could be part of some perverse belief system — like human sacrifice for treasure, as seen in the Saravana Bhavan murder case. Some bodies were found burned, with faces mutilated.

There’s also fear. The town is controlled entirely by the Dharmasthala trust, whose head is a Padma Vibhushan awardee and a Rajya Sabha MP. Police inaction over decades is proof of deep-rooted collusion. Locals fear speaking out because whistleblowers and supporters are criminalised using gag orders and defamation suits.

What role have political parties played in enabling or suppressing this investigation?

BJP has been fully supportive of the accused, dismissing everything as fake. Congress, despite being in power, is silent. The Speaker himself said no one should speak about Dharmasthala. JDS is aligned with BJP. Only the Left, ultra-Left, and independent YouTubers are speaking up. But over 338 individuals are being threatened legally.

Meanwhile, celebrities, ministers, and even the Prime Minister have visited Dharmasthala, ignoring what’s happening beneath the surface. This silence is deafening.

What’s your assessment of the SIT’s progress so far? Has the recovery from the sixth site been a breakthrough?

Absolutely. Earlier sites didn’t yield much, but the sixth site has provided a breakthrough. It proves that buried skeletons exist. There are documented missing person reports and C reports (culprits untraceable), which correspond to the timeline and location. These aren’t random remains - they’re part of a pattern.

This case should ideally go to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). We’re dealing with mass killings, serial rapes, and possible organ trafficking or ritual sacrifice. This is domestic terrorism. The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) should be invoked.

Are any of the 360 missing persons cases directly linked to the current whistleblower’s claims?

Yes. Between 1995 and 2000 alone, 40 FIRs mention Dharmasthala as the location of the crime. Most victims were locals. Even beggars were reportedly murdered and buried. These are missing souls - and now we may finally uncover the missing links.

This whistleblower is the foundation of the case. The SIT must now build a solid case using forensic science, eyewitness accounts, and hard data.

There are reports of a possible change in SIT leadership. Could this be part of a cover-up?

The Home Minister has denied any such move, and so far, there’s no official word about replacing the SIT chief. But it’s crucial to remember who controls this town. The trust's head is close to the power corridors in Delhi and Bengaluru. They control institutions, mining operations, and wield massive political and economic influence. Any change in the SIT must be scrutinised.

