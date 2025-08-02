SIT suspects auto drivers at Dharmasthala burial site came to collect information

In the wake of a group of auto drivers arriving at the alleged burial site No. 6 in Dharmasthala, claiming that they would “provide security” at the spot, sources in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) have expressed suspicion that the group of auto drivers may have come to collect information from the site and send it elsewhere.

Dispersed by police

The group of auto drivers recently attempted to provide security at the site despite police personnel being deployed at the spot. They were later dispersed by the police.

The case currently being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is conducting a search operation near the banks of the Netravati River for the remains, has made headlines, and a large crowd gathered at the spot.

However, a group of local auto drivers, referred to as the 'D Gang', had already circled the investigation site before the police arrived. A resident said that their behaviour suggested, "This is our area; we will provide security here." After they were dispersed from the spot, police did not allow anyone at the site apart from the investigating officials.

Also Read: Dharmasthala case: SIT finds skeleton at burial site 6 in major breakthrough

Security beefed up

Considering the seriousness of the case, the SIT has provided tight security for the 13 identified sensitive locations, which are currently under investigation. Two armed personnel have been assigned to each location for day and night surveillance.

Although such stringent measures were taken to prevent the destruction of evidence, the behaviour of the local group has raised concerns.

Following the discovery of one skeletal remains, the search operation has intensified on the assumption that more remains may be found.

Also Read: Dharmasthala 'mass burials': SIT begins site inspections

Why Are They Called the 'D Gang'?

The auto drivers in Dharmasthala write 'D' on their rickshaws to identify themselves as part of the Dharmasthala community. Hence, they are referred to as the 'D Gang'. After the Dharmasthala case came to the forefront, this 'D' mark on the auto rickshaws has also become a topic of discussion.

A viral video shows the auto drivers claiming, "Yes, we are the 'D Gang. Speaking to a local channel, one of the auto drivers stated that they wear this label with pride. Now, in light of the auto drivers stepping forward for 'private security', they are being referred to as 'D Gang' security.

(The story was first published in Federal Karnataka)