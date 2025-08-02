Dharmasthala case: SIT inspector accused of threatening complainant

The investigation into the Dharmasthala “mass burials” case, which has stirred widespread outrage across Karnataka, has taken a dramatic turn. A serious allegation has been made against an inspector from the Special Investigation Team (SIT), claiming that he intimidated the complainant.

According to advocate Ananya Gowda, who represents the anonymous complainant, SIT inspector Manjunath threatened the whistleblower and pressured him to withdraw the complaint. She stated that this incident took place on Friday evening (July 31).

The Karnataka government has formed an SIT to probe the case.

Advocate writes to government

Treating the matter with the utmost seriousness, advocate Gowda has submitted a formal complaint to the SIT, the Chief Secretary of the Karnataka government, and the Home Department, demanding strict action against the accused inspector.

The letter notes: “When the very officer tasked with conducting the investigation threatens the complainant and coerces them to retract their complaint, it amounts to an attempt to misdirect the investigation. Such actions have a grave impact on the credibility and transparency of the entire process.”

Search operations underway at 13 locations

Meanwhile, the probe into the Dharmasthala case continues. Acting on information provided by the complainant, authorities have identified 13 locations along River Netravati for excavation and search operations. Human skeletal remains have reportedly already been recovered from some of these spots.

At a time when the investigation is at a sensitive and crucial stage, the emergence of such a serious allegation against the investigating officer has cast a shadow over the fairness and objectivity of the proceedings.

