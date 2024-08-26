Darshan’s ‘special treatment’ in jail: BJP holds Dy CM DK Shivakumar responsible

The BJP on Monday (August 26) held Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar responsible for Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa getting “special treatment” in Bengaluru central prison.



Darshan is currently in judicial custody in Parappana Agrahara prison in the Renukaswamy murder case.

On Sunday, a photo of the actor smoking with a coffee mug in hand in the Central Jail emerged on social media sparking a row.

The picture shows Darshan sitting leisurely on a lawn on the jail premises along with three others, including two alleged rowdy-sheeters.

Following this, seven prison officials were suspended on Monday, and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the actor would be shifted to a different prison.

Speaking to the media on the issue, BJP’s Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka said Shivakumar had met Darshan and “assured him of all help”.

“The big question is, how did a mobile phone get inside the prison to get this picture? Inmates are getting coffee, cigarette, food, narcotics without fear. For this, the state government has to answer,” Ashoka said.

“We have already mentioned. The law and order has collapsed in the state, and this incident in jail is an example. The cases of rape and murder are on the rise. The ministers are only worried about whether the government will survive or not,” he added.

Last month, Shivakumar had said he would help Darshan if injustice was meted out to him, and when asked about his statement, he had clarified, “I told so as Darshan’s fans were raising slogans and demanding justice for the actor. Darshan is in judicial custody and the police are investigating it. I never interfere in the investigation or judicial process. Law will take its course.”