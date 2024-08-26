Darshan’s 'VIP treatment' in jail: 7 prison officials suspended

“Yesterday evening our officers went and inquired. Seven officers were kept under suspension. This is a lapse. This should not be repeated. We also have some responsibility,” said Parameshwara.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Monday (August 26) that seven prison officers have been suspended after there were reports of preferential treatment being given to actor Darshan who is in judicial custody.

Kannada actor Darshan is in judicial custody at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

What triggered the action by the state government is a viral photo of Darshan sitting in a chair with a cigarette in one hand and a cup in the other, along with three other individuals. A video also went viral of the actor speaking to someone over a video call on a mobile phone.

The father of Renukaswamy who was murdered, Kashinath Shivanagowdru, has called for a thorough investigation by the CBI and the punishment of those who were responsible for the murder.

“With such things, there is a feeling that a CBI probe should happen. Looking at the picture, I’m surprised to see him with others, holding a cigarette and drinking tea. We doubt whether he is in jail or not. Jail should be a jail and should not become something else. He should be treated like other normal prisoners, but here it looks like he seems to be sitting in a resort,” said Kashinath.

Renukaswamy’s body was found near a stormwater drain adjacent to an apartment in Sumanahalli in Bengaluru on June 9 this year.