Chidambaram backs Mazumdar-Shaw’s road-repair offer, but says funds not the issue

Congress leader P Chidambaram has welcomed Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s offer to fund the repair of roads in Bengaluru, but said that lack of funds is not the problem, it is the execution of public works.

While lauding her initiative, the former finance minister highlighted the key challenge in public infrastructure projects and suggested a new model of governance to ensure accountability.

Also Read: Karur Stampede: Chidambaram says ‘errors on all sides’

Chidambaram's model for public projects

“I noted with interest Mrs Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's offer to fund the development of some roads in Bengaluru. A great offer! Congratulations!” Chidambaram said in a post on X.

He emphasised that the real issue in public works lies not in the shortage of funds but in their implementation. “But the problem with our public works is not the lack of public money; the problem is in the execution of the public work.”

To solve this, Chidambaram proposed a system that would make a supervising company or industrialist accountable for the quality and timely completion of the work.

“Governments can tweak Mrs Shaw's idea: Public money, tender, etc. can be followed to select the contractor. After selection, the contractor will be placed under the supervision of a willing company or industrialist like Mrs Shaw,” he said.

Also Read: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw criticises Bengaluru's garbage crisis; citizens, oppn back her

Public-private partnership with accountability

Chidambaram elaborated that the contractor would carry out the actual work, while the supervising company or industrialist would be responsible for ensuring quality, timeliness, and covering any penalties or cost overruns.

“The contractor will execute the public work (say, road). HOWEVER, the supervising company or industrialist will be responsible for the quality and timely execution of the work. Any penalties or cost-overruns will be borne by the supervising company or industrialist,” he said.

He concluded by suggesting that Bengaluru or Chennai could serve as a pilot city to test this governance model.

Also Read: Shivakumar says criticism of Bengaluru’s ‘poor’ infra welcome, but some going too far

Row over Bengaluru’s civic infrastructure

Mazumdar-Shaw has been at odds with the Karnataka government, particularly Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, over the city’s deteriorating civic infrastructure.

She has repeatedly voiced concern about Bengaluru’s crumbling roads and poor waste management, blaming successive governments for years of neglect.

Her social media posts criticising the government drew strong reactions from the ruling Congress leaders, with Shivakumar suggesting she had “forgotten her roots” and accusing her of having a “personal agenda.”

Following the criticism, the Biocon founder offered to fund the repair and development of 10-15 roads in the city. Shivakumar sounded receptive to the offer, stating that the government officials would cooperate in developing the roads she chooses if Shaw formally approached them.

“If she wants to develop them (roads), let her do it. If she comes and asks, we will give her the roads,” ANI quoted Shivakumar as saying during the ‘Bengaluru Nadige (Walk for Bengaluru)’ programme in the city’s KR Puram area on October 18.