Why is Karnataka promoting Wayanad tourism? BJP slams Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) has come under fire from the opposition BJP after it shared a social media post promoting Wayanad, a popular hill station in neighbouring Kerala, as a tourist destination.

The BJP accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of “high command appeasement” to safeguard his position.

KSTDC promotes Wayanad

In a post on X, on October 28, KSTDC promoted a two-night, three-day tour package to Wayanad, stating, “Seeking thrill or tranquillity? Find both in Wayanad! Trek scenic trails, chase waterfalls and meet the wild with KSTDC. Your perfect nature escape awaits.”

Wayanad is the parliamentary constituency of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Reacting to the post, BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, questioned Siddaramaiah’s priorities, asking how long Karnataka would tolerate a Chief Minister who “behaves like Wayanad’s District Collector and fundraiser.”

“You (Siddaramaiah) signed off Rs 10 crore of Karnataka taxpayers’ money to Wayanad at lightning speed. You gave Rs 15 lakh to the family of a man killed by an elephant. You announced 100 houses in Wayanad after a landslide. You’ve now used KSTDC Karnataka’s own tourism corporation, to promote tourism in Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi’s constituency,” he posted on X on Thursday (30 October).

BJP questions delay in flood relief

Ashoka further pointed out that northern Karnataka continues to suffer from floods, with extensive crop damage and delayed compensation.

“Farmers are suffering, homes have been washed away, 12.5 lakh hectares of crops are damaged, yet compensation remains trapped in files, surveys, excuses, speeches and photo-ops,” he said.

"Where is the compensation and flood relief for Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Belagavi? Where is the urgency? What are your priorities?" he asked.

Accusing the Chief Minister of “moving money to another state faster than to his own disaster-hit farmers,” Ashoka alleged, “This isn’t charity, this is high command appeasement to save his chair.”

‘Karnataka first, not Wayanad first'

“Karnataka doesn’t need a Chief Minister who bows to the fake Gandhi family, spends our treasury like it’s the High Command’s ATM, and forgets his own state’s farmers who put food on his table. We elected a Chief Minister of Karnataka, not a puppet of Delhi, nor a brand ambassador for Wayanad,” he said.

Ashoka urged Siddaramaiah to immediately release full compensation to affected farmers and “stop looting Karnataka’s money to please the Gandhi family.” “Karnataka first, not Wayanad first,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP national secretary and former minister C.T. Ravi also criticised the KSTDC, questioning its decision to promote a Kerala destination. He said KSTDC, which is supposed to develop tourism in Karnataka, is inviting Kannadigas to Wayanad.

“Does Wayanad belong to Karnataka? Or has KSTDC become Kerala Tourism? The Congress government is ready to pawn the honour of Kannada Nadu just to please its party leader Priyanka Gandhi,” he wrote on X.

(With agency inputs)