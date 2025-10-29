‘CM post not vacant’: Byrathi Suresh backs Siddaramaiah

Dismissing reports claiming that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may be replaced for the top post in the state, Karnataka Minister Byrathi Suresh on Wednesday (October 29) said that the Chief Minister’s post was not vacant and there was no revolution in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Kolar, Byrathi Suresh also said that Siddaramaiah was running the state administration efficiently.

"The post of Chief Minister is not vacant in the state. No one is asking to remove that post and give it to us," said the Urban Development and Urban Planning Minister as quoted by ANI.

‘Decisions taken by High Command’

As for the question of having a Dalit Chief Minister in Karnataka, the minister that everyone has the right to ask for a post in a democratic system, adding that there was nothing wrong in saying that there should be a Dalit Chief Minister in Karnataka.

"CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar, and myself all are disciplined soldiers of the Congress party. The final decision on any issue will be taken by our efficient high command," said Byrathi Suresh.

Siddaramaiah keen on completing term

His comments come days after Siddaramaiah, on Monday, said he would abide by the High Command’s decision about any potential Cabinet reshuffle, adding that he was focusing on completing his full term in office.

"If high command decides, I will complete my term,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mangaluru.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on October 27 said that he would abide by what the Chief Minister says amid speculations of a change of guard in the state.

"What is left to be said after the CM's statement? We follow his word," Shivakumar told reporters.

Yathindra’s remarks kick up a storm

The comments come days after Yathindra Siddaramaiah said that his father, Siddaramaiah, appears to be entering the final phase of his political journey and should transition into a mentoring role (“margdarshak”) for Satish Jarkiholi.

He praised Jarkiholi’s ideological commitment to the Congress and his capacity to lead the party effectively.

When pressed, Yathindra clarified that his comments did not signal a change in the chief ministership, noting that Siddaramaiah had already indicated he would step down after 2028.

Yathindra’s remark was later clarified by Jarkiholi, who said that he was not referring to his father’s political career but was referring to the AHINDA community. AHINDA is an acronym for lpasankhyataru, Hindulidavaru, and Dalitaru (minorities, OBCS, SCs).