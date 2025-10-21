Karnataka BJP slams Siddaramaiah govt over ‘tax chori’ in Bengaluru

In an apparent counter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s repeated “vote chori” (vote theft) barbs, the Karnataka BJP unit on Tuesday (October 21) levelled a “tax chori” allegation against the Congress-led state government, following a recent grievance raised by a citizens' forum to the chief minister.

'Tax chori' in Karnataka

BJP leader R Ashoka accused the Siddaramaiah-led government of “tax chori” (tax theft) and said Bengaluru deserves action to address its infrastructure woes, not excuses and intimidation.

Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, attacked the government while highlighting a citizens' forum letter urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to intervene and direct the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) not to collect property tax from residents. The forum complained that “unscientific and incomplete” civic works in their locality had resulted in flooding and poor road conditions.

Ashoka’s tax theft allegation is also seen as a counter to Rahul Gandhi’s “vote chori” (vote theft) charge against the BJP and the Election Commission, in which he cited alleged irregularities in Karnataka’s Aland (Kalaburagi district) and Mahadevpura (Bengaluru) Assembly segments during the 2023 Assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, respectively

BJP slams Siddaramaiah govt

“Mr Rahul Gandhi, Bengaluru has a new slogan: CONGRESS TAX CHOR HAI! (Congress is tax thief),” Ashoka said in a post on X, alleging that the government is collecting taxes but not building roads or fixing drains.

“Thanks to the apathy of CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Bengaluru citizens are fed up and demanding: STOP THIS TAX CHORI!” he said.

Ashoka added that it is “unprecedented” in India’s history for citizens to write to a chief minister saying, “stop collecting our taxes until you stop stealing our money!”

“Bengaluru deserves action, not excuses and intimidation,” he added.

Poor infrastructure in Bengaluru

In a letter dated October 13, addressed to the chief minister, residents of the Varthur-Balagere-Panathur area, under the banner of the Individual Tax Payers Forum, which represents income tax payers and advocates for their rights, alleged that they have been suffering due to “half-measured, unscientific, and poorly coordinated” road white-topping and storm water drainage works carried out by municipal authorities in their area.

The state government has recently come under fire for the poor condition of Bengaluru’s infrastructure, including roads and traffic management. Industry leaders such as former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have repeatedly urged the state government to take urgent corrective measures.

There was no immediate response from the ruling Congress to Ashoka’s allegations.

(With agency inputs)