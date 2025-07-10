Bengaluru man arrested for filming women without consent, posting videos on Instagram

A 26-year-old man was detained in Bengaluru for running an Instagram account that allegedly shared unauthorised videos and photos of women shot in public places.

The arrest was made after a woman’s viral Instagram post exposed the account, which featured slow-motion clips of women on streets like Church Street and Koramangala. The videos had ostensibly been taken without the permission of the women.

The suspect, identified as Gurdeep Singh, an unemployed hotel management graduate was picked up at his residence in KR Puram area of Bengaluru. Singh, who lives with his brother, is now in police custody after officers took up the case on their own.

This comes after 27-year-old Diganth from Hassan district, was arrested in June for posting unsolicited images and videos of women commuting on the metro.