Bengaluru: Live-in partner nabbed for killing woman, dumping body in garbage truck

The Bengaluru police on Monday (June 30) arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found dumped in a garbage truck in the early hours of Sunday.

Identified as Shamsuddin from Assam, the accused was the woman’s live-in partner and was arrested within 20 hours of the body’s discovery, police said.



According to South Division DCP Lokesh B Jagalasar, the body was found around 2 am in the ST Bed Layout area (in southern Bengaluru’s Koramangala), following a complaint from local residents. “A case of murder was immediately registered,” he said.

Strained relationship

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Asha, a resident of the Hulimavu area in south Bengaluru. A widow, Asha had reportedly been in a relationship with Shamsuddin for over a year and a half. The couple began living together four months ago, presenting themselves as husband and wife. Both were employed at the same housekeeping materials company near Hulimavu, where they initially met.

According to police sources, the relationship had recently become strained due to frequent arguments. Asha was reportedly dealing with alcohol-related issues, which led to tensions, further exacerbated by her involvement in several late-night phone conversations.

On the night of the incident, Shamsuddin allegedly returned home intoxicated. A heated argument ensued, during which he is believed to have strangled Asha to death in a fit of rage. According to police, he then stuffed her body in a bag, transported it nearly 20 km on his motorbike, and dumped it into a BBMP garbage truck near a well-known skating arena in the area before fleeing the scene.

CCTV footage led to suspect

The body was reportedly discovered in the rear lift of the garbage truck, with the legs tied to the neck. Initial reports indicated the woman appeared to be between 25 and 30 years old and may have been sexually assaulted. She was found dressed in a private company T-shirt and pants, but no undergarments.



CCTV footage from the residence and nearby roads proved instrumental in identifying the suspect. Investigators tracked down the motorcycle captured in the footage, which led them to Shamsuddin. He was subsequently taken into custody and is currently being interrogated. Originally from Assam, Shamsuddin is reportedly married and has children in his home state.

