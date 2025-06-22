'Bengaluru slowly killing us': Entrepreneur couple's video goes viral

A Bengaluru couple's decision, to move out of India's IT city after two years because of the city's deteriorating air quality, has sparked off a huge debate online.

The young entrepreneur couple had explained their decision to relocate from Bengaluru in a video, which has now clocked over 1 million views.

Bengaluru is killing us Aswin and Aparna, both 27 posted the video on Instagram. They made it clear that they loved the weather, the city's vibe and the community, but the 'unhealthy' air in the city was constantly making them sick. In the video, the couple start off saying, “You might hate us, but Bengaluru is slowly killing us." Also read: 'Delhi, Bengaluru share similar afflictions': DK Shivakumar, in meeting with Delhi mayor Aswin claimed he has developed breathing issues and allergies, while Aparna pointed out that though she never used to catch a cold earlier, she seemed to be always coughing and sneezing after moving to Bengaluru. Monitoring the AQI The couple tried to make lifestyle changes, switched to healthy food and regular workouts but they continued to suffer from health issues. After which, they decided to keep an eye on the city’s Air Quality Index.

