'Bengaluru slowly killing us': Entrepreneur couple's video goes viral
The young entrepreneur couple explained why they decided to relocate from Bengaluru in a video, which has clocked over 1 million views
A Bengaluru couple's decision, to move out of India's IT city after two years because of the city's deteriorating air quality, has sparked off a huge debate online.
The young entrepreneur couple had explained their decision to relocate from Bengaluru in a video, which has now clocked over 1 million views.
Bengaluru is killing us
Aswin and Aparna, both 27 posted the video on Instagram. They made it clear that they loved the weather, the city's vibe and the community, but the 'unhealthy' air in the city was constantly making them sick.
In the video, the couple start off saying, “You might hate us, but Bengaluru is slowly killing us."
Also read: 'Delhi, Bengaluru share similar afflictions': DK Shivakumar, in meeting with Delhi mayor
Aswin claimed he has developed breathing issues and allergies, while Aparna pointed out that though she never used to catch a cold earlier, she seemed to be always coughing and sneezing after moving to Bengaluru.
Monitoring the AQI
The couple tried to make lifestyle changes, switched to healthy food and regular workouts but they continued to suffer from health issues. After which, they decided to keep an eye on the city’s Air Quality Index.
In February, the AQI reportedly hit 297, a level considered “very unhealthy” and close to “hazardous”.
In her Instagram post, Aparna said that “Namma Bengaluru is amazing. Even to start a business, it’s the best place to be. But we had to make this choice as soon as possible. Before the city could sink us in, we left Bangalore.”
Work and social life took a back seat and they put their health first, they said.
'Thank you for leaving'
Several Bengalureans thanked them for leaving, pointing out they were the ones who had contributed to the city's overpopulation in the first place.
Also read: Man arrested for uploading videos and photos of women in Bengaluru Metro on Instagram
“Thank you for leaving. Makes the air that much fresher for the rest of us,” wrote one user. "Please leave and take others with you," said another user.
“Please leave, Bangalore was just fine before people started moving here for work and overcrowding the city. Also, the part you're calling Bangalore isn't even Bangalore, it's an extension to accommodate the crowd over the years. Try exploring the actual Bangalore,” another user added.
A few others said that instead of criticising them, citizens should raise these issues troubling the city and hold the government accountable.
However, the couple’s story did resonate with several urban residents tussling with similar anxieties and concerns.