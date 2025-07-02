Infosys employee arrested for filming woman colleague in office washroom

A 30-year-old Infosys employee was arrested on Wednesday (July 2) for allegedly filming a female colleague inside the women’s washroom at the company’s Electronic City campus, police said.

The accused, identified as Swapnil Nagesh Mali, a Senior Associate Consultant from Sangli, Maharashtra, was caught by HR personnel and handed over to the police.

What Infosys said

In a statement, Infosys said it took necessary action against the accused.

“We are aware of this incident and have taken necessary action against the employee, who is now separated from the Company. We also promptly supported the complainant by facilitating a swift complaint with the law enforcement authorities and continue to cooperate as they investigate further,” the company said.

“Infosys is committed to providing an environment free of harassment and has a zero-tolerance policy. We take every complaint related to any violation of the Company’s Code of Conduct seriously,” it added.

Accused tries to flee, caught

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday morning (June 30) when the woman noticed a suspicious reflection and movement from an adjacent cubicle while using the washroom.

Moments later, she alleged that Mali was standing on a commode in the next cubicle, filming her with his mobile phone, in her complaint.

Shocked, she rushed out screaming and alerted her colleagues. The accused, who tried to flee, was caught by HR staff.

On checking his phone, HR personnel found a video of the victim and another secretly recorded video of a different woman employee.

The accused repeatedly apologised and deleted the videos, but HR staff took a screenshot as evidence before deletion.

The woman later approached the Electronic City police, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Section 77 (Voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Based on the complaint, we have arrested the man. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.