Bengaluru IT couple dies by suicide; police suspect distress due to job loss, illness

A software engineer couple was found dead in Bengaluru’s Kothanur police station limits, police said on Tuesday (March 31), adding that it was a case of suicide.

The deceased have been identified as Bhanuchandra Reddy and BB Shajia Siraj, both employed in the IT sector.

Sequence of events

Bhanuchandra, who was reportedly suffering from severe illness, allegedly hung himself from the ceiling on Monday night (March 30).

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Sajia, who returned home from work to find his body, went into shock and, unable to bear the grief, jumped from the 17th floor of their apartment, police said. The couple had been married for around nine years and had been in a live-in relationship earlier.

Background and circumstances

Police said the couple had been living in the Nikihome apartments in Bharati City on Thanisandra Main Road for the past few months.

Bhanuchandra previously worked in the US and had recently returned to India, while Shajia was reportedly employed at IBM in Bengaluru. Both were originally from Telangana.

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Bhanuchandra reportedly lost his job in the US and returned to India. Unable to find suitable employment in the country, he fell into deep depression.

Investigation underway

Following the incidents, the Kothanur police have registered two separate cases of unnatural death. Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the deaths.

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Investigators are reportedly examining the factors that may have led to the deaths, including health concerns, strains in the relationship, and emotional distress, as they await the post-mortem reports.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help, please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help - +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation - 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484-2540530, and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)