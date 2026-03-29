Bengaluru family’s debt crisis ends in suicide pact; 2 dead, 2 in hospital

In an apparent fallout of mounting debt, a man on the outskirts of Bengaluru allegedly slit the throats of his mother, sister, and nephew before turning the weapon on himself as part of a family suicide attempt, leaving both women dead while he and his nephew landed in hospital with severe injuries on Sunday (March 29).

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Asha (55) and her daughter Varshita (34) died on the spot. Varshita's 11-year-old son Mayank and her brother Mohan Gowda (32) sustained critical injuries and were rushed to a private hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

Video sent before attempt

Before the incident, the family had recorded a video citing financial debt as the reason for their decision and shared it with relatives. Upon receiving the video, relatives rushed to the house and, finding it locked from inside, entered through the back door to find Asha and Varshita unresponsive, and Mohan and Mayank severely injured. Police were alerted immediately.

Failed chit fund business triggered crisis

Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police Chandrakanth MV said preliminary investigations suggest heavy financial debt drove the family to the extreme step. Mohan had been involved in chit fund businesses dealing in amounts ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 crore. He was also running seasonal chit schemes, including meat-related funds during Ugadi and firecrackers during Diwali.

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Alongside the failed business, Mohan had allegedly been leading an extravagant lifestyle, compounding the family's financial burden. Relatives told police that lenders had been exerting constant pressure on the family.

Illness deepened family's burden

Adding to the family's woes, Varshita had been battling a brain tumour, and the cost of her treatment had further deepened the financial crisis. The combination of mounting debt, medical expenses and relentless pressure from lenders is believed to have pushed the family to their breaking point. Further investigation is underway.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help, please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help - +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation - 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484-2540530, and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)