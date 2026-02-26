Hyderabad college student dies by suicide, relationship dispute suspected

A part-time YouTuber and a college student have died by suicide at her rented accommodation in Hyderabad due to a suspected relationship dispute.

The deceased, identified as Bonu Komali, 21, was found dead at her apartment on Monday (February 23) shortly after she texted her mother, B Satya Varalakshmi, who works as a babysitter in Kuwait, stating "I love you mummy so much". She also urged her mother to look after her younger brother.

What police said

The Raidurgam police said that the deceased, who hailed from Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam, was perusing BSc at a private college in Hyderabad. She was living alone in the city for the past 11 months at a flat in LIG Chitrapuri Colony.

According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased texted her mother at around 1.34 am on February 23 and then her phone got switched off.

When her mother tried to call Komali repeatedly but found that her phone was switched off, she contacted Komali's friend Manasa, asking her to check on her.

Friend alerts police

When Manasa rushed to Komali’s apartment around 2 pm, she found that the door was locked from the inside. She knocked on the door repeatedly but received no response, following which she alerted the neighbours and informed the police.

A police team rushed to the spot and broke the door open. They found Komali hanging from the ceiling fan, and the saree was also found nearby.

"Our team broke the door latch and found her hanging from the ceiling fan," said Raidurgam inspector Ch Venkanna.

Prior suicide attempt, relationship strain

According to media reports, Varalakshmi stated in her police complaint that Komali had attempted suicide about six months ago, too, adding that it was at that time she came to know that her daughter had been in love with a 27-year-old software employee for three years.

Police have reportedly recovered a diary where she narrated her feelings. "Even a day before the suicide, she called him to her flat and expressed her love, but he told her he was not interested. He even messaged her recently not to harass him," the inspector said.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help, please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)