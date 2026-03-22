Young Hyderabad doctor kills self after family dispute over pet cat

A 23-year-old doctor has allegedly committed suicide following repeated arguments with her family over keeping a pet at their home in Hyderabad’s Alwal, police said. The incident happened on Friday (March 20), and an investigation was underway.

The deceased, identified as T Princy, also known as Shreshtha, lived with her mother Kusumalatha and grandmother.

Official sources said the deceased had arguments with her family members after she recently brought home the animal, a cat. The family objected to it, particularly after she developed persistent cold and cough symptoms.

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Princy had recently completed her medical degree and was preparing for postgraduate entrance examinations. Officials added that she was also in the process of applying for her medical licence.

Found hanging in room

The incident occurred on Friday evening when Princy was alone at home. Her mother and grandmother had stepped out and, upon returning, found her hanging from a ceiling fan in her room. They alerted neighbours, who informed the police.

The body was later shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem. “The mother told us that Princy had adopted a pet cat, after which she developed health issues, leading to frequent disputes at home,” said Alwal Sub-Inspector Devendra.

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Police have registered a case of suspicious death based on a complaint filed by the mother and said all angles are being examined, though initial findings point to domestic disputes.

In another incident, which also took place in Hyderabad's Meerpet area, a 20-year-old BSc student allegedly took her own life after the sudden death of her pet cat.