Bengaluru woman in PG assaulted, robbed by knife-wielding intruder

A 21-year-old woman staying in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in BTM layout first stage in Bengaluru was allegedly sexually harassed and robbed by a knife-wielding intruder during the early hours of Friday (August 29).

The incident occurred between 3 and 4 am at Laxmana Durga Ladies PG near Gangotri Circle.

The intrusion

The victim, in her complaint to the Suddaguntepalya police, stated that she was asleep when she suddenly became aware of someone entering her unlocked room. She did not react initially as she thought it was her roommate returning late from work.

Then she felt someone touching her hands and legs, and she realised that it was an intruder. She noticed that he was armed with a knife and had covered his face with a handkerchief.

When she screamed, he threatened her to keep silent, brandished his knife, and physically assaulted her. Before she could get out of her bed, he managed to steal Rs 2,500 from her room and left the room.

Girl tried to stop him from escaping

The CCTV footage shows the girl following him into the corridor and trying to stop him from leaving. But the intruder assaulted her again and then managed to escape.

The police said the girl has been staying at this PG since early August with two other women, one of whom was asleep and the other was at work. According to the police report, the intruder locked the other room in the hostel from the outside.

Security guard was asleep

The police also said the security guard on duty admitted that he was asleep during the incident.

The police said they have verified the CCTV footage and are carrying out a thorough investigation, and efforts are on to find the accused.

The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 75 (sexual harassment), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe), and 329 (criminal trespass and house trespass).