Kerala HC grants interim bail to actress Lakshmi Menon in techie assault case

The Kerala High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to actress Lakshmi R Menon in a case relating to the alleged abduction and assault of an IT professional in Kochi, NDTV reported.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas issued the order, which bars her arrest until September 17.

Techie attacked in Kochi

The relief comes after an IT employee lodged a complaint alleging that he was assaulted and abducted by a group that included the actress following an altercation at a Kochi bar on August 24.

According to the complaint, the group allegedly chased the victim’s car, intercepted it near the North Railway Overbridge, and forcibly dragged him into their vehicle, where he was assaulted before being released.

The Ernakulam North Police have already arrested three other accused, Mithun, Aneesh, and Sonamol, who are currently in judicial custody.

Lakshmi Menon denies charges

In her anticipatory bail plea, Menon denied the charges, calling them false and fabricated to damage her reputation.

She maintained that it was the complainant and his friends who behaved aggressively, verbally and sexually harassing her and a female friend at the bar.

She further alleged that they were followed and attacked with a beer bottle after they left the bar.

The court has sought further instructions from the police and adjourned the hearing to September 17.

Booked under multiple sections

NDTV also reported access to a video that appears to show Menon and her group intercepting the complainant’s car.

Lakshmi Menon and her co-accused have been charged under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including wrongful confinement (Section 127(2), wrongful restraint (Section 126), voluntarily causing hurt (Section 115(2), and kidnapping (Section 140(2).

Additional charges include obscene acts (Section 296), criminal intimidation (Section 351(2), and common intention (Section 3(5), suggesting the police believe the accused acted jointly.

Lakshmi Menon, a dancer from Kochi, made her film debut in Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya (2011) and later gained recognition in Tamil cinema with Sundarapandian (2012) and Kumki (2012). Her performances have earned her several awards.