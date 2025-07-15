Bengaluru lecturers, friend held for student's rape, blackmail

Two lecturers and their friend have been arrested for raping and blackmailing a college student in Bengaluru.

An NDTV report, quoting the police complaint, said the trio sexually assaulted the student on multiple occasions, blackmailed her, and threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke about the crime.

‘Accused built rapport, then raped her’

The accused have been identified as Narendra, a physics lecturer, Sandeep, a biology lecturer, and their friend Anoop, who all work at a private college in Bengaluru where the survivor used to study.

The complaint reportedly states that it was Narendra who made the first move by building a rapport with the student under the pretext of sharing academic notes with her and being in touch with her via text messages. He once called her to Anoop’s house in Bengaluru where he allegedly raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke to anyone about the incident.

Threatened with dire consequences

The student in her complaint reportedly said that a few days later, Sandeep pursued her, and when she resisted, he said he had photos and videos of her with Narendra. He also allegedly raped her at Anoop’s residence.

The student alleged that Anoop also blackmailed her to leak CCTV footage of her entering his room to sexually assault her.

The student narrated the incidents to her parents when they were visiting her in Bengaluru. The family first approached the Karnataka State Women’s Commission and later filed a complaint with Marathahalli Police Station.

Based on the complaint, the trio was arrested and produced before a court.