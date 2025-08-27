Telangana teen’s death reveals years of sexual abuse, blackmail through letter

A 17-year-old girl in Sircilla, Telangana, passed away on Monday (August 25) following a high fever and seizures. Her father initially believed her death was due to natural causes, but his perception changed when he found a three-page letter the teenager had written a few months back.



Written in Telugu, the letter detailed the mental anguish and physical abuse the girl reportedly endured over several years.

Letter narrates ordeal

In the letter, the girl alleged that she had been sexually assaulted and exploited, while also being threatened with physical harm and public humiliation. She claimed that three men had recorded videos of her during sexual acts and were using them to blackmail her, making her life a constant ordeal. According to the letter, the accused had even threatened to kill her and her family if she revealed the abuse to anyone.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Gite Mahesh Babasaheb told NDTV that the girl lived with her father, and her letter stated that the assaults occurred when he was away. She had also named the men involved, all of whom were in their 20s, he added.

She also wrote that the main accused had given her a phone, which he used to send instructions that she was forced to follow. According to the letter, ignoring the calls was not an option.

The police also found several videos of her during the sexual act on her phone.

Key suspect at large

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with charges of criminal intimidation and abetment to suicide, against three men suspected of repeatedly sexually assaulting the girl.



The revelations have left the father in shock. Police have arrested two of the accused, both aged 24, while the prime suspect, a 28-year-old, is reportedly still at large.