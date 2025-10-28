Severe Cyclone Montha brings rain across Andhra, Odisha, TN; landfall tonight

Cyclone Montha is set to make landfall on Tuesday (October 28) evening along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kakinada. It has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm with sustained winds of 90-100 km per hour, gusting up to 110 km per hour.

The system lay centred around 190 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam and 270 km south-southeast of Kakinada early Tuesday morning, moving north-northwestwards at about 15 km per hour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for 19 coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh for extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm in 24 hours), an orange alert for a few inland districts, and a yellow alert for the hinterland.

Flights between Chennai and Andhra destinations, including Visakhapatnam, were cancelled due to worsening weather conditions. In Odisha, large-scale evacuations have been made in eight southern districts under a red alert, with over 5,000 central and state rescue personnel already deployed.

The priority is declared as “zero casualty”; special focus is on hilly terrain prone to landslides. Meanwhile, adjoining regions such as Maharashtra’s Vidarbha are preparing for moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms associated with the cyclone’s periphery.

Also Read:

Cyclone Montha: Andhra, Odisha brace for landfall today; flights cancelled

Cyclone Montha brings rain and gales to coastal Andhra; authorities on high alert

Montha to intensify into severe cyclone by Oct 28; Odisha begins evacuation

Cyclone Montha: All 30 Odisha districts on alert; south Bengal braces for rain too

Cyclone Montha: Andhra braces for landfall, prepares action plan; Odisha on alert

Check here for live updates