Severe Cyclone Montha brings rain across Andhra, Odisha, TN; landfall tonight
Cyclone Montha set to make landfall along Andhra coast today, bringing heavy rain and 110 kmph winds; flights cancelled as Andhra and Odisha brace for the brunt
Cyclone Montha is set to make landfall on Tuesday (October 28) evening along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kakinada. It has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm with sustained winds of 90-100 km per hour, gusting up to 110 km per hour.
The system lay centred around 190 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam and 270 km south-southeast of Kakinada early Tuesday morning, moving north-northwestwards at about 15 km per hour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for 19 coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh for extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm in 24 hours), an orange alert for a few inland districts, and a yellow alert for the hinterland.
Flights between Chennai and Andhra destinations, including Visakhapatnam, were cancelled due to worsening weather conditions. In Odisha, large-scale evacuations have been made in eight southern districts under a red alert, with over 5,000 central and state rescue personnel already deployed.
The priority is declared as “zero casualty”; special focus is on hilly terrain prone to landslides. Meanwhile, adjoining regions such as Maharashtra’s Vidarbha are preparing for moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms associated with the cyclone’s periphery.
Live Updates
- 28 Oct 2025 2:17 PM IST
Union Minister Vaishnaw reviews rail readiness for Cyclone Montha
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed preparedness for Cyclone Montha and instructed the railways to implement precautionary measures across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana. He ordered the activation of divisional war rooms and directed that essential materials, machinery, and manpower be readied, particularly in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Guntur divisions. Train operations are being closely monitored to reduce passenger inconvenience. The ECoR, SCoR, and SCR zones have been tasked with mobilizing resources and ensuring swift emergency response to mitigate the cyclone’s potential impact on rail services along the East Coast.
- 28 Oct 2025 2:15 PM IST
AP CM Naidu reviews cyclone preparedness; 7 districts on alert
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting from RTGS, stressing vigilance amid forecasts of heavy rainfall in United Visakh, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore districts. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Ministers Nara Lokesh, Vangalapudi Anitha, P. Narayana, Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting to assess preparedness and coordinate response measures across affected regions.
- 28 Oct 2025 2:08 PM IST
Odisha CM Majhi: 11,396 evacuated to shelters for Cyclone Montha
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said his government was well prepared to face the challenges posed by cyclone 'Montha' and has opened over 2,000 disaster relief centres in eight southern districts for people likely to be impacted by the severe cyclonic storm.
He said 11,396 people have shifted to 2,048 disaster relief centres opened by the state government.
Majhi said this after reviewing the preparedness of the state government at a high-level meeting attended by Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, DGP Y B Khurania and other senior officials.
"As per IMD forecast, 'Montha' will make landfall in Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha will certainly be impacted. The state will receive extremely heavy rainfall and comparatively less intense wind," Majhi said.
The CM said that the state government has taken all precautionary measures to achieve its goal of "Zero Casualty".
He said that evacuation of people from low-lying areas and hilly terrain is still continuing in vulnerable places of eight districts, such as Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.
These districts would receive extremely heavy rain for which mitigation plans are made, he said.
Of the identified 2,693 pregnant women, as many as 1,871 would be mothers, have so far been shifted to hospitals and another batch of 822 women in the advanced stage of pregnancy would be brought to the health centre by Tuesday evening, the CM said.
Majhi said the state government has further augmented preparedness by deploying 153 rescue teams in the possible impact districts. More than 6,000 well-trained and skilled personnel of NDRF (5 teams), ODRAF (30 teams) and Fire Service (123 teams) have already taken position in different districts. The state has also kept more such rescue teams on standby for any emergency situation, he said.
- 28 Oct 2025 2:04 PM IST
Cyclone Montha: 32 flights cancelled at Visakhapatnam Airport
All flights, 32 in total, operating out of Visakhapatnam Airport were cancelled on Tuesday owing to the severe cyclonic storm 'Montha.' Visakhapatnam Airport Director N Purushottam said two Air India Express flights were cancelled on October 27.
"Actually, we are operating 30 to 32 movements (flights) daily, domestic as well as international. Today, all those flights are cancelled," Purushottam told PTI.
Other than the two cancelled Air India Express flights on Monday, he said the rest of the 30 flights had operated on October 27.
Further, he said the airport has taken precautions to shield it from the severe cyclonic storm as per the Airports Authority of India (AAI) guidelines, covering pre-cyclone and post-cyclone phases.
Likewise, Vijayawada Airport has cancelled 16 flights today, but managed to operate five flights. "Yesterday (Monday) there was only one flight cancellation to Vizag. But today, 16 flights were cancelled to various destinations, including Delhi, Mumbai, across the country," said Vijayawada Airport Director Lakshmikanth Reddy.
According to Reddy, the airlines have taken a decision to suspend operations for today, adding that clarity could emerge by evening about tomorrow's flight operations. Similarly, four flights were cancelled in Tirupati Airport.
- 28 Oct 2025 1:58 PM IST
Cyclone Montha to bring heavy rain across West Bengal till October 31
Severe cyclonic storm Montha will bring heavy rainfall in several districts of West Bengal till October 31, the IMD said on Tuesday.
Montha, which is currently situated over westcentral Bay of Bengal and is moving in the north-northwestward direction, is likely to make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a special bulletin.
The Met office advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast till Thursday.
The weather system is likely to bring heavy rainfall in the south Bengal districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad between Tuesday and Friday, the Met office said.
One or two places in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to get very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) on Friday, the Met said.
The severe cyclonic storm, which is likely to weaken gradually after landfall into a well-marked low pressure by Thursday, will bring heavy rainfall (7 to 12 cm) in all districts of north Bengal on Thursday and Friday, including Malda, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, the IMD said.
- 28 Oct 2025 1:50 PM IST
Watch: Former CM Patnaik urges caution during Cyclone Montha
In a video message, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged people to remain cautious and follow safety measures during Cyclone Montha. He advised citizens to “stay safe and alert” and to “follow government guidelines and cooperate with rescue and relief teams” to ensure their well-being amid the cyclone threat.
- 28 Oct 2025 1:43 PM IST
Cyclone Montha: Rough seas cause erosion in Kakinada
In Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, rough sea conditions caused by Cyclone Montha have eroded the shoreline and damaged properties near the coast. The local administration has urged residents in vulnerable areas to move to safer locations. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Montha is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, during the evening or night. The storm may bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 110 kmph, posing risks of further coastal damage and severe weather conditions in the region.
- 28 Oct 2025 1:40 PM IST
Ganjam evacuates over 2,500 residents due to Cyclone Montha
Ganjam District Administration has gone on high alert due to Cyclone Montha. ADM Debadutta Panda stated, “The District administration is fully prepared for any kind of eventuality. We have evacuated more than 2,500 people to shelters. In urban areas, 28 people have been evacuated.” He added that “the current situation is normal with the administration on high alert. All cyclone shelters are fully functional, and all basic amenities are being provided to the evacuees.” The administration continues close monitoring to ensure safety and preparedness across vulnerable areas.
- 28 Oct 2025 1:10 PM IST
Cyclone Montha: Met dept issues storm warning to TN ports
The Met Department issued a storm warning for ports in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with Cyclone 'Montha' moving towards Andhra Pradesh.
Montha means a fragrant flower in Thai language.
"We have informed port authorities in Chennai, Ennore and Kattupalli to hoist Local Warning signal No 4," said Regional Meteorology Centre (RMC) Director B Amudha.
She also said a distant warning of signal No 2 was issued to Cuddalore and Nagapattinam ports as well as Puducherry and Karaikal ports.
"The warning is issued when there is a cyclone in the sea and gusty winds are likely to be experienced by the port. It is a warning for ships and ports so that they take precautionary measures against sudden winds and prevent damage," said the director.
As the cyclone 'Montha' intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, all eyes are on Tiruvallur district, which is expected to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday.
According to Tiruvallur District Disaster Management, in the last 24 hours, till 6 am on Tuesday, Ponneri and Avadi in Tiruvallur received 72 mm and 62 mm of rainfall respectively.
Tiruvallur District Collector M Prathap declared a holiday for schools on Tuesday, anticipating heavy rains.
According to RMC's latest bulletin, isolated places over Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari districts will likely see moderate rain with light thunderstorm and lightning.
- 28 Oct 2025 1:06 PM IST
Cyclone Montha: NDRF on alert as ports raise danger signals
A No. 10 danger warning signal has been issued at Kakinada Port due to Cyclone Montha, while Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Bheemunipatnam, and Kalingapatnam ports are under signal No. 9, and Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam, and Krishnapatnam ports under signal No. 8. NDRF teams have reached Machilipatnam for relief and rescue efforts, with 25 personnel on standby. NDRF Commander Eshwar Rao said, “We have already identified areas likely to be affected by the cyclone. Our teams are fully prepared to provide immediate assistance wherever needed.” The teams are also conducting awareness drives and helping residents shift to safer areas.