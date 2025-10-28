Cyclone Montha: Andhra, Odisha brace for landfall today; flights cancelled

With Cyclone Montha set to make landfall on Tuesday (October 28), Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are on high alert, making evacuations and post-landfall preparedness days in advance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised all possible support to Andhra.

The Thai name “Montha” means “fragrant flower”.

By 5.30 am on Tuesday, the system had intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, moving north to northwestwards over the west-central Bay of Bengal with a speed of 15 kmph over the previous six hours, said the Meteorological Department.

The weather system lay centred 190 km south to southeast of Machilipatnam, 270 km south to southeast of Kakinada and 340 km south to southeast of Vizag at 5.30 am.

The system is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening and night of Tuesday as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph and gusting to 110 kmph.

After that, it is expected to slow down and move towards Odisha.

Heavy rain alert, flights cancelled

The Met Department forecast extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places across the coastal districts of the southern state. It issued a red alert (“heavy to extremely heavy” rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours) to 19 districts.

Likewise, an orange alert (“very heavy” rainfall of 11 to 20 cm) has been issued to Nandyal, Kadapa and Annamayya districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places.

Similarly, a yellow alert (“heavy rain” between 6 and 11 cm) has been issued to Kurnool, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai and Chittoor districts, where heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places.

The Met Department forecast light thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 40 kmph and moderate rainfall at a few places over Annamayya, Kadapa and Nandyal districts in the next three hours.

Nine flights between Chennai and various destinations in Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, were cancelled in the morning due to inclement weather.

Rain and gales

Cyclone Montha, which is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, has begun in Andhra Pradesh, leading to rainfall and gales, State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain said on Monday.

According to him, the weather system moved at a speed of 18 km per hour in the past six hours.

It was located about 560 km off Visakhapatnam as of Monday evening and is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning.

“The cyclone is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada during the evening or night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm,” Jain said.

Modi assures Centre’s help

PM Modi assured central assistance to Andhra Pradesh to deal with the cyclone, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said.

Modi called him earlier in the day to inquire about the intensity of the cyclone and the precautionary measures being taken, Naidu said.

According to an official release, Naidu briefed Modi about the relief and precautionary measures taken by the state government. The PM in turn assured all necessary support from the Centre.

Naidu orders advance action

Naidu held a review meeting with officials over the cyclone at Real Time Governance System (RTGS).

“The CM ordered advance action in places where rains and floods are likely. He told officials to strengthen the banks of canals to prevent crop loss,” an official release said. He instructed officials to monitor the movement of the cyclone on an hourly basis.

Under the influence of the cyclone, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Krishna district for two days from Monday, the release said.

Likewise, heavy rains are expected in Guntur, Bapatla, NTR, Palnadu and West Godavari districts.

Naidu’s instructions

According to Naidu, all the fishermen who ventured into the sea were brought back to the shore.

He directed NDRF, Panchayat Raj engineering team, Roads and Buildings officials and electrical department officials to be fully prepared for restoration operations post cyclone.

Naidu suggested that officials alert and advise people not to venture out during the cyclone, and take necessary precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and property.

During a teleconference with collectors and superintendents of police, he said the medical teams should be ready to provide emergency services.

Along with medical camps, the CM said quality food should be served in the relief camps, and each family in the relief camps should be given Rs 3,000 cash, 25 kg rice and other essential items.

Odisha evacuates people

Meanwhile, the Odisha government was evacuating people from vulnerable places amid light rains in eight southern districts where a “red alert” has been issued.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said officials, local people’s representatives, Anganwadi workers, ASHA Didis and others are convincing the people living in vulnerable areas to shift to safer places.

The evacuation drive is going on with priority on pregnant women, elderly persons, persons with disabilities.

So far, 128 rescue teams (over 5,000 personnel) of NDRF, ODRAF, Odisha Fire Service and others have already taken position in eight vulnerable districts — Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

He said that a “red alert” (take action), predicting extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds (gusting up to 80 kmph), was issued for these eight districts.

‘Zero casualty’ target

The minister said that the priority of the government is to ensure “zero casualty” and arrangements have been made to minimise damage by taking advance measures. He said special attention is being given to the hilly areas, particularly in Gajapati, Koraput and Malkangiri districts, where there is a possibility of landslides.

All the districts of the state have been put on alert and directed to get ready with men and machinery for rescue operations, if at all the impending cyclone changes its trajectory.

Odisha’s Ganjam district administration provided shelter to over 100 fishermen from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, who were in the deep sea before the landfall of Montha.

They will be sent to their home state after the situation normalises, Ganjam Collector Keerthi Vassan V said.

Yellow alert for Vidarbha

Under the influence of Montha, Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region is very likely to receive moderate to heavy rain between October 28 and 30, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

It issued a “yellow” alert along with a forecast of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50kmph in isolated places over Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Nagpur.

While Tamil Nadu already started receiving rain from Monday, Chhattisgarh is also expected to receive heavy rain because of Cyclone Montha.

(With agency inputs)