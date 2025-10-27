Cyclone Montha: Heavy rain expected in Odisha, Bengal, TN, AP

Cyclone Montha, the season's first cyclonic storm, is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the states of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said several districts across West Bengal would experience heavy showers from Tuesday (October 28) to Friday (October 31).

The weather system, currently positioned over the Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night, according to a special IMD bulletin.

Cyclone Montha to intensify

With maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, the cyclone is also likely to cause heavy rainfall across multiple districts of Bengal.

The CS "Montha" at 1130hrs IST of 27 Oct, near lat 12.8N & long 84.6E, about 480km east of Chennai, 530km SSE of Kakinada. Likely to intensify into a SCS & to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam & Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of 28th October… — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 27, 2025

The Met Department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast until Thursday (October 30).

Warning for landslides in North Bengal hills

It also warned of potential landslides in the hilly regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong in northern Bengal and waterlogging in low-lying areas across the plains.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected over many parts of south Bengal, while heavy rain is likely over the districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Murshidabad between Tuesday and Friday, the IMD said.

In northern Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar districts, while Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda districts are also likely to witness intense downpours, the department added.

