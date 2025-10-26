Cyclone Montha: Andhra braces for landfall, prepares action plan; Odisha on alert

The Andhra Pradesh and Odisha governments are on high alert ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Montha, which is set to hit the Andhra coast on October 28.

According to the latest bulletin of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression that lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwards, intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, and make landfall near Andhra’s Kakinada with a wind speed of 90-110 kmph gusting by the evening or night of October 28.

“Continuing to move further north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during 1200-1800 UTC of 28th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph,” the bulletin said.

The weather department has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh on October 27 and 28. A yellow warning has been issued for the entire state on Sunday (October 26).

Besides Andhra Pradesh, the coastal states of Odisha and Tamil Nadu are expected to bear the impact of the cyclone between October 27 and 29.

Andhra prepares action plan

The Andhra Pradesh government has already prepared an action plan for relief and essential supplies in pre-cyclone preparedness for Cyclone Montha.

State Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar said the action plan covers stock positioning of Public Distribution System (PDS) commodities, fuel inventory management, paddy procurement steps, food supply to relief shelters and post-cyclone relief distribution.

"The Andhra Pradesh government has prepared an action taken report detailing the pre-cyclone preparedness measures for Cyclone Montha, ensuring readiness before landfall," Manohar said in an official release late on Saturday.

Grains, fuels stocked up

The supply of food grains to all fair price shops in coastal areas shall be completed by October 26, and sufficient stock is already placed at Mandal Level Stock Points, he said.

According to officials, 40 per cent stock movement has been completed in coastal districts, and Global Positioning System (GPS) exemption has been granted for the second-stage food grain movement based on requests from district collectors.

On fuel preparedness, Manohar instructed the state nodal officer and oil marketing companies to fully stock petrol, diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) outlets in vulnerable districts.

District collectors were directed to coordinate with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to ensure diesel availability for power backup at telecom towers, control rooms, hospitals, and cyclone shelters during disruptions.

Paddy procurement

On paddy procurement, officials informed the minister that procurement is expected to start on a full scale in the first week of November, but centres will be opened wherever farmers arrive with harvested paddy to provide immediate relief.

Nearly 1,500 mills have been tagged to Rythu Service Kendras (RSKs) in coastal districts, and millers have been asked to provide drying space and covers for wet paddy, and not to distress farmers over high moisture levels owing to adverse conditions.

Further, 50,000 tarpaulins with ropes, sandbags, and plastic sheets have been kept ready at RSKs for crop protection on a need basis.

District Collectors have been authorised to draw essential commodities from MLSPs for food preparation in cyclone shelters and disaster camps, and expenditure can be adjusted under Treasury Rule (TR)-27.

For post-cyclone relief distribution, sufficient stock has been placed at Mandal Level Stock Points (MLSPs) for supply as per the scale set by the Disaster Management Department under the notified relief norms.

Coastal Odisha on high alert

The Odisha government is also on high alert and has stepped up preparations in coastal districts.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the state on October 27 onwards, ahead of the cyclone’s landfall.

The government has cancelled leave for all government employees in Balasore district and directed officials to remain stationed at their headquarters until further orders.

The government has also directed all district administrations, disaster response teams, and local bodies to stay alert and prepared to tackle any eventualities, especially in coastal and southern districts.

The weather department has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri on October 28 and 29, while predicting wind speeds to increase to 60-70 kmph with gusts up to 80 kmph in some districts.

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu with heavy rainfall in isolated places on October 25, 26, and 28.