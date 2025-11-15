Former TTD vigilance officer linked to Tirupati Parakamani scam found dead

A police officer from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, who had been under investigation in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Parakamani scam, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday (November 14).

The discovery prompted the police to register a murder case, and 12 special investigation teams have been formed to probe the incident.

Body found near tracks

Former TTD Assistant Vigilance and Security Officer (AVSO) Y Satish Kumar, who was also an accused in the theft case, was found lying dead near the railway tracks in Tadipatri, Anantapur district.

His brother, Hari, lodged a complaint alleging that “rivals in the Parakamani case murdered my brother”. Based on the complaint, the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Guntakal registered an FIR under Section 103(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Parakamani, the sacred hall where pilgrims' offerings, including both domestic and foreign currency, are counted, became the centre of a controversy in early 2023 when a staff member was allegedly caught on camera stealing cash.

Although the registered theft amount was relatively small, subsequent allegations by TTD board members and political leaders suggested the incident was part of a much bigger, long-running scam potentially involving crores of rupees.

Parakamani scam

Satish Kumar played a key role in the initial action against the accused. On April 29, 2023, he apprehended CV Ravi Kumar, head clerk of the Pedda Jeeyar Mutt and the prime accused, for allegedly stealing $900 from devotees' offerings.

Subsequently, a case was registered at Tirumala 1 Town Police Station, and a chargesheet was filed on May 30, 2023.

However, the matter took an unexpected turn when Ravi Kumar and his wife, CV Ramya, donated seven properties in Tirupati and Chennai, together valued at Rs 14.4 crore, to the TTD. The trust accepted the donation on June 19, 2023.

Later, on September 9, 2023, Satish Kumar entered into a compromise settlement with Ravi Kumar at the Lok Adalat in Tirupati, resulting in the case being closed and Ravi Kumar being acquitted.

Reinvestigation into the scam

Following the change of government in Andhra Pradesh, the TTD vigilance wing again questioned Satish Kumar. He reportedly told officials that he had been under pressure from the police department to accept the earlier compromise.

A reinvestigation into the scam was ordered after the Andhra Pradesh High Court set aside previous Lok Adalat orders and directed the CID and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to submit a fresh report in a sealed cover by December 2.

Satish Kumar was due to appear before the CID on Friday for a second round of questioning in the Parakamani case, alongside two other policemen. He had earlier faced a six-hour interrogation by the CID on November 6.