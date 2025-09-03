Chennai firm donates green bus to TTD worth Rs 1.3 cr

A Chennai-based automobile company on Wednesday (September 3) donated an electric bus worth Rs 1.3 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which is responsible for the management of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

Ganesh Mani and Venkataraman, the chief executive officer and chief commercial officer of Switch Mobility Automotive Limited, respectively, presented the keys to the TTD’s Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Naidu in front of the Srivari temple.

“Ganesh Mani, CEO of the Chennai-based automobile company, and Venkataraman, Chief Commercial Officer, donated an electric bus worth Rs 1.33 crore to TTD on Wednesday,” the TTD said in a press release.

Priests of the temple performed Vedic chants as the donation was received.

