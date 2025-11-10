Tirupati laddu row | Rs 50 lakh trail linked to MP’s PA found: Report

After a row erupted last year over allegations of animal fat being found in Tirupati temple laddus, now a money trail of Rs 50 lakh has been unearthed in connection with adulterated ghee supplied to make the laddus.

In September 2024, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that under the previous YSRCP regime, animal fat was used in the making of laddus given to devotees who visit the world-famous Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala.

MP's PA allegedly received money

In October 2024, the Supreme Court set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations that adulterated ghee was used to make Tirupati laddus.

On Monday (November 10), a report in NDTV, citing sources, said that K Chinnappanna, the personal assistant to YV Subba Reddy, a Lok Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party and a former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman, allegedly received that sum – in cash – from hawala agents linked to Uttar Pradesh-based Premier Agri Foods Pvt Ltd.

Aman Gupta, a Delhi-based agent, allegedly gave Rs 20 lakh to Chinnappanna. The remaining Rs 30 lakh he received from Premier Agri Foods’ senior executive Vijay Gupta. Both transactions were made near Delhi's Patel Nagar Metro Station, the report said, citing sources.

SIT arrests one more

Meanwhile, the SIT probing the adulterated ghee case involving Tirupati laddus has arrested a chemical trader, Ajay Kumar Sugandha, from Delhi. He is accused number 16 in the case. Sugandha has been accused of supplying chemicals used for preparing adulterated ghee linked to the Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk Pvt Ltd based in Uttarakhand.

Bhole Baba firm allegedly mixed palm oils and chemicals to make adulterated ghee at its plant in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, some of which was routed to the temple via three others – Sri Vyshnavi Dairy Specialities, Malganga Milk & Agro Products, and AR Dairy Foods, a report said.

“The Supreme Court‑appointed SIT has exposed the truth. The guilty will face the full weight of the law. This isn’t adulteration - it is a deliberate assault on the faith of Hindus, a desecration of our belief, and a crime against the soul of Bharat. Those who played with the sacred must pay the price. Om Namo Venkatesaya. (sic),” Lokesh wrote on his X handle.