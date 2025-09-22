At a recent TTD board meeting, as the board passed a resolution to construct 1,000 temples in Dalit villages, TTD chairman BR Naidu said that they would build temples in Dalit colonies to “prevent religious conversions”. In every assembly constituency, six such temples will be built with financial aid from the Srivani Trust, he added.

'Exploitation of religion'

However, even as the TTD is pushing this programme with the stated aim of containing religious conversions, critics have slammed it as a “controversial” move. They argue that it is a form of “Hindu evangelism”, the exploitation of religion for vote-banks, and diverting focus from more key requirements like education, employment and health for the Dalit community.

Critics have also questioned why TTD’s professed concern for Dalits is not seen in appointments to top leadership positions. They argued that even today Dalits remain markedly absent from senior positions within the organisation.

First 'Dalit turn'

According to political observers, TTD first took a “Dalit turn” during YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s time as chief minister in 2004. A Christian convert, the then late CM came in for a lot of criticism when he presented silk robes (vastras) to Lord Balaji during a key auspicious festival in September.

After the uproar over this episode, the TTD chairman at that time, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, flagged off the 'Dalit Govindam' programme. Under this initiative, the TTD started to take out processions of Lord Balaji in Dalit colonies and presented the lord's prasadam to them.

However, this programme faltered after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 and only revived when Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in the state in 2019 and the same Karunakar Reddy became TTD chairman again.

During this period, many Sri Venkateshwara temples were established across India, including in Dalit communities, and the Srivani Trust was launched to collect donations from devotees to support the initiative. Despite these efforts, the broader vision of building temples specifically for Dalits was partially fulfilled.

Successive controversies

After Chandrababu Naidu’s return as Chief Minister last year, the TTD had to grapple with a series of controversies – from allegations of laddu adulteration to a tragic stampede. Many political observers felt that the revival of the Dalit outreach programme may be a strategic move to shift the focus away from the negative publicity surrounding the TTD.

Moreover, the Srivani Trust, which is central to this plan – both as the funding mechanism and the administrative vehicle for the construction of these temples in Dalit colonies – has managed to build only 722 out of the proposed 3,615 temples. The Srivani Trust was established during Jagan's regime to continue efforts to build temples to support Dalits, Adivasis, and fisher community colonies.

The TTD Board approved its establishment in August 2018 by Resolution 338, and it became operational in October 2019. As part of the scheme, devotees can purchase Srivani tickets for Sri Venkateswara’s darshan, with a portion of the ticket proceeds allocated to the Srivani Trust.

Grants approved

To build these temples in Dalit, tribal, and fisher colonies, the TTD Board has approved grants in different slabs of ₹10 lakh, ₹15 lakh, or ₹20 lakh, to be set aside for construction of these temples. Due to the rising prices of sand, cement, and iron, in a recent board meeting in July 2025, an additional ₹5 lakh per slab was approved by the Board.

According to sources, the funds collected in the Srivani Trust so far (as of 2025) have been substantial. For example:

In 2019: ₹26.25 crore,

2020: ₹70.21 crore,

2021: ₹176 crore.

Concerns have been raised regarding how the collected funds have been utilised. In a white paper released in June 2023, former TTD chairman YV Subbareddy revealed that ₹860 crore had been amassed by June 30. Of this, approximately ₹93 crore was directed toward restoring old temples.

Additional allocations included the construction of 2,273 new temples in underdeveloped regions – each with an estimated cost of ₹10 lakh – along with funding for hundreds of other temples managed by the Devasthanam department across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

Dalit groups slam move

Meanwhile, Dalit organisations have strongly lashed out at TTD’s renewed focus on Dalit outreach, questioning its sincerity. They argue that if the TTD was truly concerned about Dalit inclusion they should appoint them in senior positions.

Yet, in its 93 years of existence, not a single Dalit or Adivasi has been appointed as Executive Officer (EO), Joint Executive Officer (JEO), or Chairman by any government. To date, 53 IAS officers have served as EOs and around 54 individuals have held the Chairman post, none from Dalit communities.

Currently, Anil Kumar Singhal is the EO, and BR Naidu is the TTD chairman, both are upper castes.

However, there was one Dalit IAS officer named Bhutalingam, who was appointed as Tirumala JEO in the 1980s. The Tirumala priests refused to extend the ceremonial honours like tying a wrist band (kankanam) as customary for a newly-appointed officer. And, a humiliated Bhutalingam did not take up the job and returned to Hyderabad, said Kandarapu Murali, TTD employee's union leader.

After that incident, no Dalit officer has been appointed in senior positions at TTD.

Irony of discrimination?

Experts have pointed out that it is ironic that the TTD, guided by the teachings of Ramanujacharya and the Vishishtadvaita philosophy – which rejects caste-based discrimination – continues to exclude Dalits from top leadership roles within the institution.

“There’s a clear contradiction here,” noted a political observer. “If Vishishtadvaita stands against casteism, why does the TTD still uphold a system that fails to reflect those values?”.

The Federal contacted the TTD to get their comments on why Dalits are not appointed to senior positions. However, TTD officials refused to comment.

Even today, instances of discrimination against Dalits entering temples continue to persist in many areas in the state.

The structure of Malwadi Gundam, which is linked to the ill-treatment of Dalits, still stands near the Kapila Theertham situated at the foothills of Tirumala. It serves as a harsh reminder of how Dalits were treated as outcasts and had to stand outside temples to pray.

'Dalit turn' triggers row

The TTD’s announcement has led to a major pushback from political parties, Dalit groups and civil society.

Many question the “discriminatory” Dalit Govindam initiative demanding to know if it truly addresses the rights, dignity, and welfare of Dalit communities.

The Republican Party of India (RPI) leader P Anjaya asked if building temples is merely religious propaganda and a means to stop conversions. He argued that Dalits need more than temples – they need schools and good education.

Question of intent

Meanwhile, CPM leader Kandharapu Murali alleged that TTD is implementing the BJP’s agenda. He said that by promoting temple-building only in Dalit colonies, and emphasising local, small-scale temples rather than encouraging access to major temples, discrimination is being reinforced.

Kadapa-based Sampath Kumar, chairman of Ambedkar Mission, observed: “TTD, which should be limited to promoting dharma (religion/spirituality), appears to be promoting religious hostility.”

How will these temples benefit the welfare of the Dalits, he asked, adding that it would be beneficial for Dalits if the TTD builds sorely-needed schools and hospitals in Dalit habitations.

(This article was first published in The Federal Andhra Pradesh.)