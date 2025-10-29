Cyclone Montha loses steam but leaves Vijayawada flooded, sparks landslides in Odisha

Even though Cyclone Montha did not inflict as much damage as feared, a number of trees were uprooted and many roads were inundated in Vijayawada as heavy rain with gale lashed the city on Wednesday (October 29) morning.

Montha, which was downgraded from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm about six hours after landfall around 7.30 pm Tuesday, crossed Andhra Pradesh coast near Narasapur in West Godavari district, south of Kakinada overnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

According to the latest update posted on X by IMD at 9.17 am, the weather system “is likely to move north-northwest across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and weaken into a deep depression during the next 3hours and into a depression during subsequent 6 hours.”

Rain and landslides in Odisha

Rain lashed several parts of Odisha, too, including the state’s capital Bhubaneswar, on Wednesday as Montha moved through neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Several incidents of landslides, uprooting of trees, and damage to houses were reported from various districts, an official at the Special Relief Commissioner’s office said, according to news agency PTI.

Light to moderate rain with wind speed ranging from 30 kmph to 40 kmph was recorded across the coastal belt, including Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts, in the state, an IMD bulletin said.

The maximum of 105 mm rainfall was recorded in Mayurbhanj district, followed by 93.5 mm in Balasore, 90 mm in Khurda, and 74.4 mm in Chandbali, the IMD bulletin said.

Alerts downgraded in Odisha

With Montha losing steam after landfall, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre withdrew its “red” (take action) and “orange” (be prepared for action) alerts on the southern Odisha region and issued a fresh forecast.

“We have issued a ‘yellow’ warning (be aware) of heavy rainfall, very likely to occur at isolated places in Ganjam, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajpati, Kalahandi, and Nawarangpur districts,” said Dr Manorama Mohanty, the director of Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

She said the forecast on the wind speed has also been revised.

“Malkangiri and Koraput districts will experience surface wind in the range of 45 kmph to 55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, while the wind speed in Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur will be between 35 kmph and 45 kmph,” Mohanty said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had on Tuesday night reviewed the post-landfall situation of the cyclone and said Montha had no major impact on Odisha.

He, however, said that the deployment of rescue teams and other preparedness measures would continue till the system crosses the state during the day.

Rain to continue till Oct 30

The IMD bulletin issued at 5 am said that after crossing the Andhra coast overnight, the weather system moved northwest with a speed of 10 kmph over the previous six hours to weaken into a cyclonic storm.

“The latest observations indicate that the severe cyclonic storm Montha crossed Andhra Pradesh and Yanan coasts between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, south of Kakinada and close to Narsapur during midnight (11:30 pm of October 28 and 12:30 am of October 29),” IMD said in a release.

The landfall process lasted about five hours, starting around 7.30 pm on Tuesday and completing around 12.30 am on Wednesday, it added.

The Met Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and heavy to very rainfall at a few places till October 29. For October 30, it predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

