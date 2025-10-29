Andhra, Odisha breathe easy as Montha weakens without much damage

Montha has weakened from a severe cyclonic storm into a cyclonic storm after making landfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh around 7 pm on Tuesday (October 29), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported at 2.30 am on Wednesday.

It was expected to maintain its intensity of cyclonic storm over the next six hours, that is, until about 8.30 am, and then weaken further into a deep depression over the subsequent six hours. The rear section of Montha — which has a radius stretching up to 300 km — had made landfall by 2.30 am.

Montha caused disruptions in the form of fallen trees, severed power lines, and precautionary evacuations, flight and train cancellations, in both Andhra and Odisha. In Andhra’s coastal Konaseema district, an elderly woman reportedly died after a tree fell on her house, while a boy and an auto driver were reportedly injured by uprooted coconut trees.

Trees uprooted in coastal Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with village and ward secretariat personnel from the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) in the secretariat.

Also read: Study reveals sharp increase in number of people affected by tropical cyclones since 2002

The CM said the impact of Montha was felt in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts. Naidu said in an official press release that heavy winds broke up and uprooted trees. He said this debris was being cleared regularly and called for the resumption of power in places where it was disrupted.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the preparedness of the Railways in Andhra and Odisha and spoke with Naidu and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

He spoke about the decisions taken for immediate restoration of work post the landfall of Montha, which means a fragrant flower in Thai.

Landslides and fallen trees in Odisha

Odisha, too, heaved a sigh of relief as it escaped major damage from Montha, Chief Minister Majhi said.

Majhi, who reviewed the post-landfall situation at the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) control room, said there were only reports of minor landslides and uprooting of trees in some areas.

Also read: Top ecologist suggests 4 ways to minimise damage caused by cyclones

“Barring some stray cases of landslide and tree felling, there has been no major incident even after three hours of landfall. The damages reported so far are much less than our anticipation,” Majhi told reporters, thanking Lord Jagannath for sparing the state from a major calamity.

In eight southern districts — Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal — a “red alert” had been issued by the IMD.

Majhi said the state was keeping close watch as Montha moved inland.

Lower than expected rain

The chief minister said it did not rain as expected. “Gajapati and Ganjam districts recorded 115 mm rainfall each against the forecast of over 200 mm rainfall. Malkangiri district, which is close to the cyclone’s landfall area in Andhra Pradesh, also did not receive heavy rain,” Majhi pointed out.

Odisha had evacuated more than 17,800 people to more than 2,000 cyclone shelters. Majhi said 153 rescue teams would remain stationed in vulnerable districts until the system completely moved out of the state.

Also read: Mocha, Amphan, Fani: How and why do cyclones get their names?

The chief minister said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had told him that the damage in Andhra had also been minimal. “Hence, the Railways is considering restoration of train services that were earlier cancelled,” Majhi said.

Railways to begin restoring services

The railway minister emphasized that immediate restoration work will begin post-landfall to ensure the earliest possible normalization of train services and essential connectivity.

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway Zone has cancelled four trains scheduled on Wednesday. Similarly, the Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone has cancelled four trains scheduled on October 29 and diverted three more scheduled on October 28.

Also read: Natural disasters, floods, cyclones displaced 2.5 million in India: Report

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and heavy to very rainfall at a few places till October 29. Similarly, it forecast extremely heavy rainfall of greater than 20 cm at isolated places during the same period.

For October 30, it forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

(With agency inputs)