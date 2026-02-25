Rajahmundry adulterated milk deaths: Grief, anger and a political row

Five people have died and several others, including two children, are in critical condition after consuming suspected adulterated milk in Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh. The milk, supplied to nearly 150 households, is suspected to have been mixed with harmful chemicals. The authorities are awaiting forensic confirmation.

In just five days, five residents lost their lives. Two children continue to battle for survival in hospital.

The Federal Andhra Pradesh spoke to doctors, who said the victims reported severe vomiting, kidney failure, and anuria — a condition in which the kidneys stop producing urine, causing toxic waste to accumulate in the body.

Two children critical

Two children remain in critical condition at a private hospital. One three-year-old is currently undergoing dialysis. Doctors have warned that anuria can be fatal if left untreated. “Children require urgent dialysis to survive,” hospital sources said, describing the condition as life-threatening.

Health Commissioner HG Veerapandian said the affected residents from Lalacheruvu, Choudeshwar Nagar, and Swarup Nagar began reporting symptoms after consuming milk supplied on the night of Shivaratri.

“They developed stomach pain, stopped urinating or had reduced urination, and came to the hospital with such problems,” he said.

Source identified

Police have identified Ganesh, a milk trader from Narasapuram village in Korukonda Mandal, as the source of the supply. He reportedly distributed milk to around 150 households in the area.

The milk is suspected to have been adulterated with urea, caustic soda, or other chemicals. However, officials clarified that the exact substance will be confirmed only after forensic investigation.

Unofficial reports suggest that more than 12 people may have been affected by the contamination.

Political row

The incident has triggered a political dispute, with leaders of the YSR Congress Party visiting victims at KIMS Hospital.

The party has demanded Rs 25 lakh in compensation for the families of the deceased and criticised the government for alleged delayed action.

YSRCP leader Vidadala Rajini said the government was focusing on other issues instead of addressing milk adulteration.

Meanwhile, District Collector P Keerthi Chekuri is reviewing the situation. The government has announced that it will cover the medical expenses of the victims and provide Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the kin of each deceased person.

Rajamahendravaram remains gripped by fear as residents worry about the safety of daily essentials like milk. While doctors are racing against time to save the critically-ill children, authorities say lab results will soon confirm the exact cause of the contamination.

