Syndicate used adulterated ghee in Tirupati laddus, committed 'sacrilege': CM Naidu

Organised syndicates during the previous YSRCP regime committed "sacrilege" by compromising with the prasadam as nearly 60 lakh kg of "adulterated ghee" was used to make over 20 crore consecrated laddus for the Tirupati temple, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Tuesday (February 24).

Addressing the Assembly during a brief discussion on the alleged "sacrilege of the holy laddu prasadam of Lord Venkateswara Swamy," in Tirupati, the Chief Minister further stated that there was a conspiracy angle in the adulterated ghee supply issue.

Forensic proof, ghee figures cited

"There was a conspiracy angle in the adulterated ghee supply issue. They (perpetrators) became a syndicate. All these are proved in the forensic evidence,” said Naidu.

"As much as 59.71 lakh kg of ghee supplied to TTD was adulterated. Between 2019 and 2024, over 20 crore laddus were made using adulterated ghee," he added.

Also Read: How laddu row sparked Kamma-Kapu rift in Andhra's ruling alliance

Elaborating further, Naidu said the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the custodian of world famous hill shrine, spent about Rs 234.51 crore to procure the adulterated ghee.

"They (the previous regime) committed sacrilege by adulterating the laddu (sacred sweet) in an organised crime," he alleged.

He also claimed that there were several attacks on temples during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule between 2019 and 2014.

He further said he made the comments on the adulterated ghee based on the NDDB report earlier.

Earlier NDA remarks and fresh allegations

During an NDA meeting in the southern state in 2024, Chandrababu Naidu had alleged that the erstwhile YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making laddus, which are revered and sought after by crores of devotees.

Also Read: Tirupati laddu row: CBI seeks action against TTD officials over tender lapses

His remarks come days after Naidu raked up the Tirupati laddu controversy, alleging that during the previous YSRCP government, consecrated sweets were prepared with ghee adulterated with chemicals used to clean bathrooms.

Speaking at a village meeting in Kalugotla in Kurnool district, he accused the former regime of damaging the prestige of Lord Venkateshwara temple by permitting substandard ingredients.

Srisailam claim, ‘greatest sin’ remark

Naidu claimed similar adulterated ghee was supplied to the Srisailam Temple, calling it an attempt to erode the sanctity of temple offerings.

Also Read: Tirupati laddu ghee probe | Anil Kumar Singhal shunted out as TTD chief

At a Pattadar Passbook distribution event in Yemmiganur, he said adulterated ghee made with "chemicals" was used for five years, citing the NDDB report and alleging animal fat was involved. He described it as "the greatest sin against God."

YSRCP leaders maintained that the SIT had cleared the issue. YV Subba Reddy responded, asking, “If it was suppressed, then why would I even write to CFTRI to test the samples in the first place?”

(With agency inputs)