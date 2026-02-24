Feb 24 News Live | Bengal SIR: SC allows deployment of judicial officers for claim verification
- 24 Feb 2026 12:03 PM IST
Two held in Manipur for smuggling protected 24 Ibex from Myanmar
Security forces arrested two persons in Manipur's Tengnoupal district for allegedly smuggling 24 wild mountain goats from Myanmar, police said on Tuesday (February 24).
Acting on a tip-off, a team of security forces intercepted a four-wheeler at Tengnoupal town and recovered the 24 Ibex (wild mountain goats), a species of mountain goats protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, from the vehicle, a police statement said.
The wild mountain goats were smuggled from Myanmar and taken to Pallel, it said. "The driver and the occupant of the vehicle, who were smuggling the exotic species, have been arrested," the statement said.
The arrested persons hail from Kakching and Thoubal districts.
- 24 Feb 2026 11:44 AM IST
Bengal SIR: SC allows deployment of judicial officers from Jharkhand, Odisha for claim verification
The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted the Calcutta High Court chief justice to deploy civil judges and also requisition judicial officers from neighbouring Jharkhand and Odisha to deal with 80 lakh claims and objections in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.
A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi took note of a letter by the Calcutta High Court chief justice that said 250 district judges deployed in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise will take around 80 days to deal with the claims and objections.
Taking note of the grim situation and the time constraints, the bench permitted the deployment of civil judges to conduct the process.
It asked the Calcutta High Court chief justice to request his Jharkhand and Odisha counterparts and requisition judicial officers of similar ranks to deal with the situation.
It directed the Election Commission (EC) to bear the expenses for deploying judicial officers from Jharkhand and Odisha.
The top court also allowed the EC to publish the final electoral roll on February 28, and clarified that the poll panel can issue supplementary lists as the verification process proceeds.
- 24 Feb 2026 10:42 AM IST
Leh-bound SpiceJet plane faces engine issue; returns to Delhi
A Leh-bound SpiceJet aircraft returned to Delhi on Tuesday morning due to an engine issue, a PTI report said, citing a source.
There were around 150 people on board the Boeing 737 aircraft that was operating the flight SG121.
When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson said a flight operating from Delhi to Leh on Tuesday returned to Delhi after experiencing a technical issue.
"The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally," the spokesperson said in a statement.
The source said the aircraft suffered an engine issue.
According to the spokesperson, there was no fire warning in the cockpit.
- 24 Feb 2026 10:29 AM IST
Karnataka: Shivamogga tense after boy murdered outside school
A 16-year-old boy was murdered outside a government school in Sulaebailu in Shivamogga, sparking tension in the area, police said on Tuesday. Following the incident, a large police force was deployed in the city.
The incident occurred after Sanketh (16), an SSLC student of the Government High School at Uragadooru, attended a special class ahead of examinations.
Superintendent of Police Nikhil B told reporters that Sanketh intervened in an argument involving a group of boys outside his school.
“Some friends who were known to him — they had earlier studied in the same school — were involved. They are also minors. They hit him with their hands. Immediately after being struck, he collapsed. After he fell, by the time he was taken to the hospital, we came to know that he had died... he was struck near the chest. Due to that blow, he collapsed on the spot,” the SP said.
Two minors have been taken into custody in this connection.
“We are also gathering information about others involved in the incident. Whoever is found to be involved, we will initiate legal action against them as well,” the official added.
- 24 Feb 2026 10:27 AM IST
Markets slump nearly 1 pc on IT rout; Trump tariff worries hit investor sentiment
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped nearly 1 per cent in early trade on Tuesday, dragged down by a sharp selloff in IT stocks amid rising fears of AI-led disruption.
Besides, rising crude oil prices and renewed concerns over global trade after US President Donald Trump's latest tariff remarks also weighed on investors' sentiment, traders said.
The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 813.13 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 82,481.53 in early deals.
The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 230.15 points, or 0.89 per cent to 25,482.85.
Eternal dropped the most from the Sensex pack, declining 3.82 per cent, followed by HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Trent, Adani Ports, ITC, and Titan.
On the other hand, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Tata Steel were among the gainers.
"The trend of weakness in tech stocks stemming from the potential AI impact continues. The weakness in the ADRs of Indian IT companies indicates that this segment will continue to remain under pressure," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.
He further stated that US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address later in the day and the message that he would convey will be keenly watched by markets globally.
"The EU freezing the deal with US in the light of the tariff changes following the Supreme Court verdict and Trump's warnings to countries backing away from deals indicate that the tariff drama has more in store for economies and markets. We will have to wait and watch how this drama plays out," Vijayakumar said.
In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite Index and Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark were trading higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng quoting in the red.
The US equities market ended nearly 2 per cent lower in overnight deals on Monday.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,483.70 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors were net sellers of stocks worth Rs 1,292.24 crore, according to exchange data.
Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 1 per cent to USD 72.13 per barrel.
On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 479.95 points to settle at 83,294.66, while the NSE Nifty advanced 141.75 points to close at 25,713.
- 24 Feb 2026 10:04 AM IST
Shirtless protest at AI Summit: Delhi Police arrests Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib
Delhi Police has arrested Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the shirtless protest staged by a group of IYC members at the AI Impact Summit here last week, officials said on Tuesday.
With this, the total number of arrests made in the case has risen to eight.
Police had earlier arrested seven Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, including three from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, for the protest staged at the Bharat Mandapam last Friday.
They have been identified as Jitendra Yadav, Raj Gujjar and Ajay Kumar.
In addition, IYC's Uttar Pradesh general secretary Ritik alias Monty Shukla has been detained from Lalitpur in the state.
- 24 Feb 2026 9:32 AM IST
US stocks drop after Trump ramps up his tariffs and worries flare about potential AI losers
US stocks are falling on Monday after President Donald Trump took little time to ramp up his newest tariffs, and as investors continue to punish companies that could be losers in the artificial-intelligence revolution.
The S&P 500 sank 0.8 per cent after Trump said on Saturday that he would place temporary 15 per cent tariffs on other countries. That's up from the 10 per cent rate he had announced Friday in response to a Supreme Court ruling that struck down his sweeping “reciprocal” taxes on imports from around the world.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 659 points, or 1.3 per cent, as of 1:25 pm. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.9 per cent lower.
Trump's quick shift toward more aggressive tariffs shows how much uncertainty still hangs over the global economy, even after the Supreme Court said the president lacked the legal authority to institute his sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs.
- 24 Feb 2026 9:23 AM IST
PM Modi pays tribute to ‘charismatic leader’ Jayalalithaa on 78th birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 24) paid rich tributes to former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa, and said she made a place in the hearts and minds of countless people as a charismatic leader and an outstanding administrator.
On the 78th birth anniversary of the AIADMK stalwart, the prime minister also said that as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa championed welfare-driven governance with a strong focus on women empowerment, social justice and inclusive development. “Remembering Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. She has made a place in the hearts and minds of countless people as a charismatic leader and outstanding administrator," Modi wrote on X.
Stating that her life journey was one of immense grit and determination, Modi said, “She was both compassionate and decisive. I recall with great joy my interactions with her.” Recalling their friendship, he said Jayalalithaa attended two of his swearing-in ceremonies as chief minister of Gujarat, in 2002 and 2012.
"When we were both chief ministers, we often discussed topics like good governance. Her thinking was crystal clear, and her thoughts were uncluttered. This was a significant characteristic of her," Modi said in his monthly address. The prime minister also said that many years ago, Jayalalithaa invited him to Chennai for lunch on the occasion of Pongal. “That affectionate gesture will remain with me. Once again, I pay my humble tributes to her. Her services to the people will always be remembered,” Modi said.
Popular as 'Amma', Jayalalithaa served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu multiple times between 1991 and 2016. She passed away on December 5, 2016.
- 24 Feb 2026 9:13 AM IST
Six killed in house fire in Meerut
Six people, including women and children, were killed in a fire that broke out at a house in the Lisadi Gate area in Meerut, police said on Tuesday.
"The incident took place on Monday night. The injured members of the family were rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead," SP Avinash Pandey told reporters at the hospital.Information about the blaze at the residence of Iqbal Ahmad was received at 8:49 pm on Monday after which a rescue and relief operation was launched, the SP said.
- 24 Feb 2026 9:09 AM IST
Ranji Trophy final: J&K opt to bat first
In the Ranji Trophy final in Hubballi, Jammu and Kashmir have won the toss and opted to bat first against Karnataka. J&K are playing in their first-ever Ranji Trophy title clash in their 67-year history.