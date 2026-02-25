Water contamination in Andhra: One dead, over 70 hospitalised in Srikakulam

One person has died, and more than 70 people have been hospitalised after allegedly consuming contaminated water in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday (February 25), prompting local authorities to implement emergency health measures.

Earlier, on January 22, several residents from a colony in Srikakulam town reported mild diarrhoea symptoms, after which intensified surveillance and sanitation drives were carried out in the affected locality.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Srikakulam District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) K Anitha said, “One person has died and more than 70 others have been hospitalised after allegedly consuming contaminated water in Dammala Veedi colony of Srikakulam town.”

She added that water and other relevant samples will be collected and tested to determine the exact cause of the outbreak, noting that multiple factors could be responsible.

Door-to-door screening

According to the DMHO, door-to-door health screening is currently underway in the affected area, and immediate treatment is being provided on the spot for minor cases. Authorities have also strengthened preventive measures to contain the suspected water contamination incident in Andhra Pradesh, India.

Patients with severe symptoms are being shifted to nearby medical camps as well as government and private hospitals for advanced care.

At present, more than 70 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. The pipeline in the entire colony has been shut down, and safe drinking water is being supplied through tankers and alternative arrangements, she added.

CM Naidu reviews situation

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation with senior Health Department officials and district authorities.

The CM enquired about the condition of those undergoing treatment in various hospitals and directed officials to prioritise critically ill patients.

He also instructed authorities to ensure seamless coordination between departments to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Jagan criticises state government

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, chief of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), expressed grave concern over the situation in Srikakulam, where several people are undergoing treatment following suspected water contamination.

He criticised the state government for its “administrative failure” and demanded special care for patients on ventilator support. The Srikakulam incident comes close on the heels of the recent milk contamination tragedy reported in Rajamahendravaram.

