UP: BSP reshuffle signals Mayawati’s return to Dalit–Muslim formula ahead of 2027 polls

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, who is gearing up for a comeback in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, has carried out a major organisational reshuffle in her party. What is significant in this reshuffle is that Mayawati has signalled a return to the party’s old formula of Dalit-Muslim vote consolidation.

To begin with, she elevated senior Muslim leader Naushad Ali giving him charge of four crucial divisions in UP. At the same time, the BSP supremo has once again reposed trust in Ashok Siddharth, her nephew Akash Anand's father-in-law, assigning him responsibility for four states, including Delhi.

The reshuffle is also being seen as part of Mayawati’s push to consolidate her base in UP, while strengthening the party’s structure outside the state as well.

Naushad Ali elevated

The reshuffle comes close on the heels of former BSP heavyweight Naseemuddin Siddiqui joining the Samajwadi Party on February 15 — a move that revived discussions around BSP’s declining Muslim influence in recent years.

Just two days later, Mayawati on February 17, announced a reorganisation that boosts Naushad Ali’s role. He has been appointed Chief in-charge of Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra and Meerut divisions — among the most politically significant regions in the state, particularly with an eye on the 2027 polls.

Senior journalist Rachna Saran said the move appeared to be Mayawati’s immediate response to Siddiqui’s entry into the SP.

“Mayawati has clearly played the Muslim card. Naushad Ali worked closely with Naseemuddin during his BSP days. He understands western UP’s political equations and is considered a trusted and seasoned leader within the party,” she said.

Bringing in old loyalists

Mayawati has also brought in an old loyalist former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth and given him the role of Chief Central In-charge of Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala and Chhattisgarh.

Siddharth, a two-time MLC and former Rajya Sabha member, was expelled from the BSP in February 2025, over alleged anti-party activities. However, after he reportedly apologised, he returned to the party around five months ago.

By handing him a major assignment, Mayawati has sent out a message that she is willing to rehabilitate old loyalists to rebuild organisational strength.

Rachna Saran said Siddharth’s long administrative experience could prove useful for the party’s expansion strategy.

“He has previously handled key southern states. Mayawati seems to be relying on senior leaders with organisational experience,” she said.

Other major changes

As part of the reorganisation, Mayawati has taken away charge of Delhi and Madhya Pradesh from senior leader Ramji Gautam, assigning him responsibility for Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Party sources said Mayawati has also altered the jurisdictions of 18 divisional in-charges in Uttar Pradesh. Former MP Girish Chandra has been made in-charge of Uttarakhand, while Rajaram has been assigned Madhya Pradesh and Sumrat Singh has been given charge of Rajasthan.

Strategy for 2027

The reshuffle is clearly a part of Mayawati’s electoral preparation for the 2027 UP polls. By promoting both Dalit and Muslim faces within the party structure, Mayawati appears to be reviving the BSP’s old formula of Dalit-Muslim consolidation, while safeguarding its traditional Dalit base.

The timing also suggests that the BSP is attempting to plug the vacuum created by Naseemuddin Siddiqui’s departure, especially in western UP, where he once played a major organisational role.

With Naushad Ali now handling key divisions, Mayawati’s message is clear: the BSP intends to rebuild its Muslim outreach and revive its broader social coalition ahead of 2027.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Desh.)