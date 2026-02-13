Naseemuddin Siddiqui, who quit Congress, likely to join Samajwadi Party

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui, who was once known to be close to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, may soon join the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Sources say his joining will take place on Sunday (February 15), and SP president Akhilesh Yadav will formally induct him into the party. Siddiqui, who left the BSP and joined the Congress, resigned from the grand old party on January 24. Since then, there has been widespread speculation that he might align with the SP.

Siddiqui's joining may help SP

After his resignation, political circles also discussed the possibility of Siddiqui returning to the BSP or even launching his own party. However, it is now almost certain that he will move to the SP. Some of his supporters are also expected to join the SP on Sunday — those who had earlier left the BSP and moved with him to the Congress.

Senior journalist Rachna Saran says, “It is very difficult for any leader to return to the BSP. In such a situation, the SP is the most suitable option for Naseemuddin. Right now, the Samajwadi Party does not have an experienced leader like Azam Khan actively in the field, so the entry of a prominent Muslim face like Naseemuddin will definitely make an impact. Naseemuddin worked for a long time in the BSP as a coordinator in western UP. The SP could benefit from that experience as well.”

Why Siddiqui quit Congress

So far, Siddiqui has not officially confirmed his joining the SP, and the party too has not issued any formal statement. However, according to sources, his induction into the party on Sunday is being seen as almost certain.

Clearly, his entry into the SP ahead of the Assembly elections could send a message to Muslim voters. However, it is important to note that the SP currently has an alliance with the Congress, and both parties have already indicated that they will contest the Assembly elections together.

In such a scenario, Siddiqui's leaving the Congress and joining the SP is being closely watched. Notably, in his resignation letter, he cited the lack of a meaningful role within the party and organisational dissatisfaction as the main reasons for quitting the Congress.

Once BSP’s Muslim face and considered close to Mayawati

Siddiqui began his political career with the BSP. He became an MLA for the first time in 1991 and was regarded as the BSP’s key Muslim face. Once considered close to Mayawati, he served as a Cabinet minister in the Mayawati government. After being expelled from the BSP in 2017, he joined the Congress in 2018.

