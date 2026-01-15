BSP to contest 2027 UP polls alone, form majority govt: Mayawati

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest all elections, small and big, on its own, and form a government with a full majority in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, party president Mayawati has said.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on her 70th birthday on Thursday (January 15), Mayawati said the party had decided that it was “more appropriate” to go it alone and not enter any alliance. “There should be no confusion about this. The BSP will contest the next Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh alone,” she asserted.

She, however, added that in future, if the party became convinced that an alliance partner could effectively transfer its votes—particularly of upper castes (which may be a reference to the BJP)—to the BSP, a positive decision on contesting elections in alliance could be taken, though she said such a situation would take years to materialise.

BSP will be back in 2027

Mayawati claimed that the people of Uttar Pradesh were once again inclined to bring the BSP back in power in 2027, recalling the party’s four previous terms in office. She said party workers were fully engaged to ensure the formation of a BSP government with a full majority in the next Assembly elections.

Attacking the BJP, Congress and other “caste-based parties”, she said the BSP would give them a fitting reply and form the party’s fifth government in Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP chief also raised concerns over electronic voting machines (EVMs), alleging that manipulation and dishonesty had occurred in past elections, but asserted that her party would continue to contest elections across the country with full strength.

She said opposition to EVMs was growing nationwide.

‘BSP took care of all sections’

Mayawati accused previous governments of neglecting BSP founder Kanshi Ram, alleging that national mourning was not declared after his death.

She also alleged injustice towards Muslims and other communities, while asserting that no communal riots occurred during the BSP rule and that all sections, including Yadavs, were taken care of.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav extended birthday greetings to Mayawati. Adityanath, in a post on X, wished her good health and a long life, while Yadav lauded her lifelong struggle for the rights and dignity of the oppressed and the marginalised.

The BSP is observing the day as “Jan Kalyankari Diwas” across Uttar Pradesh.

