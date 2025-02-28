Maha Kumbh: Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 10,000 bonus for UP sanitation workers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday (February 27) that the UP government will ensure that the sanitation workers at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj will receive a ₹10,000 bonus. He added that they will be given a minimum wage of ₹16,000 with temporary health workers being given direct bank transfers.

All of these will be connected to the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, for health coverage.

Yogi’s announcement

Addressing a crowd on Thursday, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Our government has decided to provide a ₹10,000 bonus to the sanitation and health workers at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. We are going to ensure that from April, a minimum wage of ₹16,000 will be provided to the sanitation workers. Temporary health workers will be given direct bank transfers, and all of them will be linked to the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for health coverage, ensuring better welfare and support.”

He also said that the Jan Arogya Bima’s benefits will be linked to the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Honours sanitation workers at Maha Kumbh

Adityanath honoured sanitation workers and health workers after the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. He applauded the successful organisation of the event and distributed certificates under the Swachh Kumbh Kosh and Ayushman Yojana.

He later joined the workers for lunch with Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya in an attempt to acknowledge the workers’ efforts throughout the 45-day religious event.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi and members of his cabinet took part in a cleanliness drive at the Arail Ghat in Prayagraj, according to reports.

Thanks Prayagraj residents

At the same event, CM Yogi said, "I thank the people of Prayagraj - those who, for the last two months, treated this event (Maha Kumbh) as their own. I can understand that the city has a population of 20 to 25 lakh, and one can imagine the situation when 5 to 8 crore people arrived at one time."

According to a Statista report, the national floor-level minimum wage in India was ₹178 per day, amounting to a little over ₹5,000 per month, in 2024. The minimum wage in every job sector is dependent on the skillset of the employees and the UP government’s decision to raise the minimum wage for sanitation workers is bound to help improve their economic condition.