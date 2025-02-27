Maha Kumbh 2025: Has politics hijacked spirituality? | Panel Discussion

In the latest episode of Capital Beat, veteran journalist and author Sunita Aron, political analyst and author Pushparaj Deshpande, and academician Ajay Gudavarthy joined the discussion on Kumbh Mela 2025. The conversation examined whether this religious and cultural event was used as a tool for political consolidation, radicalisation, and reinforcing the Hindu Rashtra narrative. The panel also analyzed its impact on the political landscape, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, and whether BJP can benefit from it in upcoming elections.

Religious tradition or political branding?

Kumbh Mela, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, has always been a deeply spiritual and cultural event. However, Kumbh 2025 saw extensive marketing and branding, raising questions about whether it was being leveraged for political gains.

Sunita Aron said, "Taking a dip in the Ganga has been a tradition for centuries. But how it was branded and marketed this time helped endorse certain values and consolidate the Hindu vote bank." She suggested that the event played a role in reviving Hindu sentiments, particularly after the Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration.

The discussion also touched upon how Kumbh has traditionally been a personal pilgrimage. The government’s increased involvement and large-scale advertising raised concerns about the fusion of religion and politics.

BJP’s strategy and Hindu consolidation

A key point of discussion was whether the BJP successfully used Kumbh to consolidate the Hindu vote. With elections in Uttar Pradesh scheduled for 2027, the panelists debated the long-term political impact of this religious spectacle.

Ajay Gudavarthy argued, "The BJP is moving away from the ‘Hindu khatre mein hai’ narrative. Instead, they are focusing on assimilating Muslims into Sanatan culture while maintaining an undercurrent of exclusionary rhetoric." He highlighted statements by Yogi Adityanath that welcomed Muslims into the fold but with conditions, such as rejecting so-called "kul-sikh mansikta" (malicious intent).

Deshpande reinforced this by stating that the BJP has successfully positioned itself as the custodian of Hinduism, monopolising religious narratives. He slammed the government’s failure to address logistical mismanagement and health concerns, such as the pollution of the Ganga, but noted how they turned it into a debate on faith versus science.

De-Brahmanisation and mass appeal

One significant takeaway from Kumbh 2025 was its increasing participation from non-Brahmin communities, reflecting a shift in religious engagement. Gudavarthy remarked, "The BJP has transformed Hinduism into a mass culture, moving beyond Brahminical traditions. Today, lower-caste Hindus actively participate in festivals like Kumbh, Kavadi Yatra, and Hanuman Jayanti, reinforcing Hindu identity as a collective cultural experience."

This change has aided BJP’s electoral strategy, allowing them to appeal to a broader voter base. Sunita Aron noted that BJP’s two-pronged approach—providing economic benefits alongside religious mobilization—has worked effectively in consolidating support among lower-caste communities.

Opposition’s response and challenges

The discussion also addressed whether Opposition parties could counter BJP’s religious and cultural narrative. Aron emphasized that parties like Congress and Samajwadi Party initially distanced themselves from overt religious symbolism but have now adapted by visiting temples and participating in religious events.

Deshpande warned, "The BJP has successfully framed Hinduism in a militant way. It dictates what a ‘good Hindu’ should be, diminishing the pluralistic essence of Hindu traditions. The opposition must reclaim this space instead of merely reacting to BJP’s moves."

Can BJP sustain this momentum?

As the discussion concluded, the panelists reflected on whether the BJP could sustain the political momentum generated through events like Kumbh 2025. While the party has successfully merged religion with politics, concerns remain about how long this strategy will work.

Sunita Aron suggested, "People may be drawn to such spectacles now, but ultimately, governance issues — jobs, inflation, and economic stability — will dictate voter behaviour when elections happen." However, she also warned that statements like Mamata Banerjee’s “Mrityu Maha Kumbh” could alienate voters and help BJP strengthen its religious narrative.

Gudavarthy acknowledged BJP’s success in redefining Hindu consciousness but highlighted a looming challenge: "How long can BJP maintain this consolidation in the face of growing demands for social justice?"

Final thoughts

Kumbh 2025 reinforced the growing interconnection between faith, culture, and politics in India. While BJP appears to have capitalized on the event, it remains to be seen whether religious sentiment alone can sustain electoral gains. The opposition faces the challenge of reclaiming a pluralistic narrative while addressing core governance issues.

The discussion made it clear that the next few years will determine whether BJP’s religious strategy continues to work or if voters shift focus to economic and social concerns.

