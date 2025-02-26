Maha Kumbh LIVE: Colours of India converge at Sangam on Mahashivratri

Chimes of cymbals, holy chants, and kaleidoscopic colours of India fuse into each other at the Triveni Sangam, as pilgrims from various parts of the country converge at the holy confluence site on Mahashivratri to take a dip on the last day of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Maha Kumbh, the spectacle that takes place once in 12 years, began on January 13 (Paush Purnima) and has had three Amrit Snans so far. The mega religious gathering has drawn a record over 64 crore pilgrims so far.

Mahashivratri being the last auspicious snan (bath) of the Maha Kumbh, a large number of devotees have begun to gather on the banks of the Sangam from close to midnight Wednesday (February 26), and while some camped and waited patiently to take the dip at Brahma Muhurt, scores performed the bathing rituals much before the appointed time.

Mahashivratri commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and holds special significance in the context of the Kumbh Mela. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva played a crucial role in the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), which led to the emergence of the Amrit Kumbh (nectar pitcher), the very essence of the Kumbh Mela.

Also read:

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 concludes today: Special rituals, big events lined up

Why Maha Kumbh needs a commission of inquiry

8 things Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will be remembered for

Prayagraj turns into no-vehicle zone for Maha Kumbh Mahashivratri

Follow live updates below: