15,000 Maha Kumbh sanitation workers attempt Guinness World Record

The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, with over 62 crore devotees taking the holy dip at Prayagraj’s Sangam. It takes a lot to keep such a massive Mela clean and this undertaking is being done by 15,000 sanitation workers who are participating in a cleanliness drive to set a Guinness World Record.

The final results of their efforts will be announced on February 27. An adjudicator from Guinness, Rishi Nath, detailed the multi-layered evaluation process that includes wristbands with QR codes on them, auditing teams and steward monitoring across several venues.

The process of recording the results

Nath said that they have a multi-layered evaluation system. The first step is the QR code system where each participant is given a wristband with a unique QR code that is scanned as they enter the attempt area. The data collected from the QR codes is stored in a central database, across all four venues of the attempts.

The second step is that there is a system where there is one steward for every 50 participants, to observe them and ensure the guidelines are followed in the record attempt.

The final step is up to the auditing teams that are stationed across five locations. They will look over the steward forms and the QR code count to give the final report with the final announcement of the results happening on February 27.