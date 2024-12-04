Rahul, Priyanka stopped on way to Sambhal; traffic chaos on highway

Congress leaders, including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and his sister and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were stopped at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway as they were on their way to violence-hit Sambhal on Wednesday (December 4).

The Gandhi siblings had set off for Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh to meet the families of those killed in police firing despite heavy police barricading close to the border with Delhi.

The tense situation led to a massive traffic jam on the otherwise busy Delhi-Meerut Expressway at the border as a large number of Congress workers gathered in Ghaziabad district awaiting Rahul.

Against my rights as LoP: Rahul

Stuck at the Gazipur border, Rahul told the media, "We are trying to go to Sambhal; the police are refusing, they are not allowing us. As LoP, it is my right to go, but they are stopping me."

Rahul said he was ready to go alone or with the police, but the police did not accept that either. "They are saying that if we come back in a few days then they will let us go. This is against the rights of the LoP and against the Constitution," he said.

"We just want to go to Sambhal and see what happened there, we want to meet the people. My constitutional right is not being given to me. This is the new India, this is the India to end the Constitution. This is the India to end Ambedkar's Constitution. We will keep fighting," he added.