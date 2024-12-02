UP: Barred from Sambhal visit, Congress workers scuffle with police

Congress workers jostled with police personnel as they raised anti-government slogans outside the party's office in Lucknow on Monday (December 2) after being prevented from going towards the violence-hit Sambhal.

The showdown took place at the barricades erected overnight outside the Congress party office after the activists led by state unit chief Ajay Rai tried to set out for Sambhal.

Many tried to force their way past the barricades but could not succeed, leading to scuffles.

Also read: Sambhal violence: Judicial panel members visit areas where clashes broke out

Congress and Sambhal

The party dubbed the bar on travel to Sambhal "anti-democratic". A party leader said the Congress wanted to study the situation in the district where four people have been killed in police firing.

Several others were injured in the violence that erupted when protesters gathered near the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal to protest against a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque.

Also read: Sambhal mosque: ASI files response in court seeking control

Studying the situation

The Sambhal city president of the Congress, Tauqeer Ahmed, said the Congress also wanted to offer condolences to the families of those killed and take stock of the situation.

He alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government and the Sambhal district administration had failed to contain the trouble in Sambhal.

The district administration had earlier imposed a ban on entering Sambhal till November 30. Now the ban has been extended till December 10.

Also read: Sambhal mosque survey: SC bars trial court from passing orders till HC verdict

‘Complete anarchy in UP’

Congress leader Aradhana Mishra said: "The incident in Sambhal is not just another ordinary incident. It is a big incident.”

He said he had been placed under house arrest in Lucknow since Sunday. "This is complete anarchy on the part of the government,” she said.

Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, spent the night at the Congress office along with several party workers.

Also read: Sambhal violence: As hate is normalised, we as a nation need to feel again

SP lawmakers stopped too

Several Samajwadi Party MLAs and MPs, including its Sambhal MP, were on Saturday stopped from entering Sambhal.

Amid tight security, members of a judicial commission on Sunday visited the Shahi Jama Masjid and other areas that witnessed violence on November 24.