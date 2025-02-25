Prayagraj turns into no-vehicle zone for Maha Kumbh Mahashivratri

The area where the Maha Kumbh Mela is being held has become a no-vehicle zone from 4 pm on February 25, while the whole city of Prayagraj will become a no-vehicle zone from 6 pm.

Massive influx of devotees expected

It has been predicted that more than one crore devotees are expected to be present at the religious congregation, owing to 26 February being the last day of the Maha Kumbh Mela with the extremely auspicious Shahi Snan to be taking place as the pinnacle of this religious event.

However, vehicles with essentials have been exempted from the no-vehicle rule, the official statement said, "Essential services, including the transport of milk, vegetables, medicines, fuel, and emergency vehicles, will not be restricted. Government personnel such as doctors, police officers, and administrative staff will also have free movement,"

Ghats assigned to control large population of devotees

Ghats were designated as per the entry points to the Mela:

Arail Ghat for those arriving from Dakshini Jhunsi route and Arail sector

Harishchandra Ghat and Old GT Ghat for those arriving from Uttari Jhunsi route

Bharadwaj Ghat, Nagavasuki Ghat, Mori Ghat, Kali Ghat, Ram Ghat, and Hanuman Ghat for those entering from Pande Kshetra entrants

The Mela Police Administration has appealed to visitors to maintain order and follow instructions. Pontoon bridges are going to be managed based on the density of the crowds present. Authorities have also instructed devotees to pray at local Shiva temples and bathe in nearby ghats.

Police teams deployed

The Uttar Pradesh state government has taken additional measures to ensure the safety of the Mela attendees. These include no vehicles being allowed into the Mela area with only vehicles with passes being able to park in dedicated parking spots.

Additionally, forty police teams have been deployed on motorbikes to patrol all the major highways, with Director General and Inspector General-level officers being deployed along the seven routes to Prayagraj.