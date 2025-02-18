Maha Kumbh uniting north and south Indian devotees: Pralhad Joshi

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) The fervour surrounding the Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering, is uniting devotees from north to south India, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

Joining millions of pilgrims, Joshi and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam here on Tuesday.

Joshi described Sanatan Dharma as a "divine experience" for believers and said, "Every day, crores of people are arriving at the Sangam, which is a testament to the strength of Indian spiritual traditions." Laxman said devotees from south India are coming here in large numbers to take the holy dip.

"Lakhs of devotees from the south are coming to the Maha Kumbh. It is a once-in-a-144-year opportunity, making it a cherished and unforgettable experience for all," he said.

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, who also took a holy dip at the Sangam, called the occasion a "blessing".

"For those who have faith in Hinduism, Maha Kumbh is a historic event. The arrangements for the devotees, regardless of their status, are truly remarkable," he said.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who participated in the rituals, highlighted the unity of faith across regions.

"Our languages and cultures may differ, but our religion is one. I thank Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organising this grand event," he said.

With a steady influx of pilgrims and dignitaries, the Maha Kumbh continues to witness record-breaking participation, with more than 55 crore devotees attending it till Tuesday. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)