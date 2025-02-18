No extension of Maha Kumbh: Prayagraj DM

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) Prayagraj District Magistrate (DM) Ravindra Mandar on Tuesday categorically denied rumours circulating on social media regarding an extension of the Maha Kumbh Mela due to heavy crowds. Dismissing these claims, he clarified that the schedule of the event is determined on the basis of religious "muhurats" (auspicious timings) and remains unchanged.

The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26, in accordance with its pre-decided schedule, Mandar said.

"According to (Uttar Pradesh) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instructions, the administration is ensuring a smooth travel and other arrangements for all the devotees. There is no proposal from the government or the district administration to extend the mela dates. Pilgrims should not pay heed to such misinformation," he said.

The DM asserted that all necessary arrangements are in place for the remaining days of the Maha Kumbh to facilitate hassle-free bathing at the Triveni Sangam.

The administration is also focused on traffic management to maintain a balance between the movement of devotees and normal life in Prayagraj, he said.

Regarding claims of railway station closures, the DM clarified that no station has been shut down without a prior notice.

"The closure of the Prayag Sangam station at Daraganj on peak days is a routine practice, as it is located near the mela site. This is done to prevent overcrowding. However, all other railway stations are fully operational and passengers are travelling smoothly," he said.

The DM also informed that no student has so far missed their board exams due to the mela.

"We had earlier advised students and parents to reach the exam centres well in advance, and everyone has followed those instructions. Besides, the CBSE and ICSE boards have decided to provide an extra opportunity to those students who may miss their exams due to unavoidable circumstances," he said.

The administration has requested devotees and residents to rely only on official sources for information. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)