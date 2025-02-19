No tolerance for disrespect to Maha Kumbh, Sanatan Dharma: Yogi warns

Lucknow, Feb 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday lambasted opposition parties for their critical statements on the Maha Kumbh, saying their attempts to "malign" the event with false narratives and show disrespect toward Sanatan Dharma will not be tolerated.

Speaking in the state assembly, he said the Maha Kumbh Mela was not just a religious event but a symbol of India's cultural and spiritual heritage, but the opposition has been constantly spreading "false propaganda" against it and disregarding its significance.

They are trying to "mislead people", but the state's BJP government is committed to making the event historic and grand, he said.

"Sanatan Dharma is the soul of India, and it is our duty to uphold its dignity. The opposition's attempts to malign the Maha Kumbh with false narratives will not be tolerated," he told the state assembly on the second day of the Budget Session.

Responding to critical statements made by opposition leaders in the Assembly, he said they are trying to disrupt the sacred event with baseless allegations and using language inappropriate for a civilised society.

Speaking to reporters here, Samajwadi Party chief accused the Uttar Pradesh government of "poor management" of the Maha Kumbh, expressing concerns over incidents of stampede, traffic jams, and also the quality of water at the Sangam.

"No one is against the Maha Kumbh, but the government invited people, claiming to have made arrangements for 100 crore people. How did the stampede happen? How did the traffic jam occur? People were stuck in vehicles for hours. Devotees died in road accidents. This shows the complete mismanagement of the event," he said.

In the assembly, Adityanath accused parties like the Samajwadi Party of questioning the grandeur of the event and attempting to create confusion among the masses.

Right since the beginning of Maha Kumbh, the opposition has been against it and is spreading baseless rumours, he charged, accusing them of "distorting facts and calling the event a waste of money".

Instead of discussing issues related to the event in the Assembly, they chose to disrupt the session, he said.

Citing social media posts made by opposition leaders, he said their statements reflect their mindset and values. No civilised society could accept such language, he said.

"The Maha Kumbh is not a new event but a tradition rooted in Vedic scriptures such as the Rigveda, Atharvaveda, and Shrimad Bhagwat Purana," he stressed.

The Maha Kumbh is the soul of Indian culture and viewing it through a narrow political lens is inappropriate, he said.

Referring to specific opposition leaders, Adityanath said that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had questioned the scale and expenditure of the Maha Kumbh.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had "falsely" claimed that thousands of people died in a stampede at the event. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee called it "Mrityu Kumbh," or Kumbh of Death.

Jaya Bachchan of the Samajwadi Party alleged that dead bodies were thrown into the Ganga, and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav dismissed the event as useless, Adityanath said.

These "irresponsible statements" from leaders of the Samajwadi Party, Congress, RJD, and TMC are "a direct insult to Sanatan Dharma's biggest event", he said.

Respecting Sanatan Dharma is every citizen's duty, he said.

He reaffirmed that his "government had made every effort to make the Maha Kumbh a remarkable event," and so far, over 56 crore devotees have taken the holy dip. The government was making it historic and would not tolerate any negligence in its execution, he said.

Further taking a jibe at the opposition, he said those who initially opposed the Maha Kumbh quietly came and take a dip at the Sangam. "A sick person could be treated, but a sick mindset could not be." He said that in 2013, when the Samajwadi Party was in power, their own leaders were stopped from visiting Prayagraj, but this time, they visited and even praised the arrangements made by the current administration.

He also said that protecting Sanatan Dharma ensured the well-being of humanity. People from all communities were participating in the Maha Kumbh with devotion, he said. Even cricketer Mohammed Shami had taken a dip in the holy river, so why were opposition leaders protesting, he questioned.

Adityanagh also took on the opposition for opposing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said that from the Supreme Court's unanimous verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi to the installation of Ram Lalla, the opposition had consistently opposed these historic events.

He added that when the government invited all MLAs to visit Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party leaders walked out in protest.

He asserted that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh had a negative image, but the double-engine BJP government had transformed the state.

"Today, UP is known for development, law and order, and cultural preservation. The Maha Kumbh is a shining example of this transformation, and the world is watching with respect," he said.

He expressed pride that this grand event was happening under his government, and assured that it would be executed with full dedication. PTI

