‘Makan wapas lo’: Protest in UP colony after house sold to Muslim doctor

In a shocking display of Islamophobic behaviour, residents of the posh TDI society in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (December 5) staged a protest over sale of a house in the locality to a doctor from the Muslim community.

Holding banners at the colony gate, residents chanted the slogan of ‘Dr Ashok Bajaj Apna Makan Wapas lo' (take your house back),’ asking the original owner of the house to take back possession of the property. Dr Bajaj has reportedly sold the house to one Dr Ikra Chaudhary, PTI said.

Both, the buyer and the seller, were not available for comments.

‘This is a Hindu society, won’t allow others here’

"This is a Hindu society, where over 400 Hindu families live. We don't want anyone from the other communities to reside here," a protester said, adding that the house is near a temple.

TDI City Society chairman Amit Verma also joined the protesters.

Fear of change in demography

One of the residents feared the ownership may change the nature of the colony.

"We fear that there will be a disturbance in the demographic structure of the society and unwanted changes might occur if other communities start to settle there and Hindus start to leave," the person said.

District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh said the society members have filed a complaint, raising objection over selling of the house.

"We are talking to concerned parties and trying for a unanimous, amicable solution to it," he said.

Sambhal violence

The incident comes in close succession to incidents of violence in Sambhal on November 24 over the survey of a Mughal-era mosque which is suspected of have been a temple earlier. At least four people were killed in the violence while many others including police personnel were injured.

(With inputs from agencies)